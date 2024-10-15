Alina Habba Dons Her Most Inappropriate Outfit Yet With Leg-Bearing Leather Mini Dress
Alina Habba isn't afraid to show some skin while out on the campaign trail. With just a month left until Election Day, second-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump's lawyer isn't avoiding the spotlight. She can often be seen making her support for Donald known, and wearing some inappropriate outfits in the process. Yet, her most recent ensemble may take the cake — with an extra short skirt and some sky high heels that she wore for an event in a church.
GREAT night with @EricTrump and @AlinaHabba in Tulsa at https://t.co/CKY4IYU9Se 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KTgm34PRZz
— Jackson Lahmeyer (@JacksonLahmeyer) October 15, 2024
It's clear that Habba doesn't believe that heading out on the campaign trail means you have to wear attire that's fit for the office, and she has a penchant for wearing tight-fitting, skin-baring looks. On October 14, she proved that even an event that takes place in a church won't make her compromise on making a fashion statement. Alongside Donald's son, Eric Trump, Habba spoke at Sheridan Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photos from the event, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, show Habba and Eric sitting onstage alongside pastor Jackson Lahmeyer. Habba's brown leather minidress looked particularly short for an event where she'd spend most of the time seated. In a photo showing Habba standing, it's easy to see that the dress was also tight-fitting and paired with some very high heels. While this outfit isn't particularly out of the ordinary for Habba, it does come as a surprise that she didn't tone down her look a bit for the occasion.
Habba seemed to want all eyes on her outfit
Alina Habba makes some fashion choices that others wouldn't, but her decision to show this much leg at this particular event clearly rubbed some folks the wrong way. One X-user wrote, "I wish Alina wore something more modest being that the event was at a church." Regardless of whether you found Habba's outfit inappropriate for the occasion, it was clearly a bit on the distracting side, and this didn't seem to bother Habba. During the event, she was quick to turn the conversation to her ensemble. Jackson Lahmeyer called her "a total rockstar," and Habba quipped back saying, "don't let the heels fool you," per YouTube. Soon after, she spoke about Donald Trump, saying, "pressure makes diamonds," quickly adding, "I happen to like diamonds."
It didn't take long into her speaking engagement for Habba to make it clear that she doesn't shy away from making her outfits and herself the center of attention. That made it all the more interesting when she said, "You shouldn't know who I am. Nobody should be famous for being somebody's lawyer." After the event ended, Habba shared a photo to X, showing her posing suggestively, seemingly in a bathing suit behind a "Make America Great Again" banner. So, while Habba may be assuring the public that she's not looking for extra attention, how she is presenting herself, with just weeks left in the presidential campaign, does seem to say otherwise.