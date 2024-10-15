Alina Habba Dons Her Most Inappropriate Outfit Yet With Leg-Bearing Leather Mini Dress

Alina Habba makes some fashion choices that others wouldn't, but her decision to show this much leg at this particular event clearly rubbed some folks the wrong way. One X-user wrote, "I wish Alina wore something more modest being that the event was at a church." Regardless of whether you found Habba's outfit inappropriate for the occasion, it was clearly a bit on the distracting side, and this didn't seem to bother Habba. During the event, she was quick to turn the conversation to her ensemble. Jackson Lahmeyer called her "a total rockstar," and Habba quipped back saying, "don't let the heels fool you," per YouTube. Soon after, she spoke about Donald Trump, saying, "pressure makes diamonds," quickly adding, "I happen to like diamonds."

It didn't take long into her speaking engagement for Habba to make it clear that she doesn't shy away from making her outfits and herself the center of attention. That made it all the more interesting when she said, "You shouldn't know who I am. Nobody should be famous for being somebody's lawyer." After the event ended, Habba shared a photo to X, showing her posing suggestively, seemingly in a bathing suit behind a "Make America Great Again" banner. So, while Habba may be assuring the public that she's not looking for extra attention, how she is presenting herself, with just weeks left in the presidential campaign, does seem to say otherwise.