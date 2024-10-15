Former Trump Staffer Admits Philly Town Hall Debacle Was 'Hilarious' But Issues Dire Warning

We are less than three weeks away until Election Day, and Donald Trump's campaign tours are starting to go totally off the rails. While speaking at a town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on October 14, 2024, Trump decided to end his speech early and instead take control of the aux cord to play his favorite tunes. The event had already dealt with two medical emergencies in the crowd, so after the second one, the former president decided to skip answering any further questions and had someone on his team turn on music instead. This awkwardness lasted half an hour, with Trump dancing while the crowd puttered out. Trump has run into trouble in the past for using songs without permission during his campaigns, but that didn't stop him this time, either. Wonder if his son, Barron Trump, was embarrassed (again) by his dad's dance moves?

While Trump's behavior was unhinged for a presidential candidate during the last leg of the race, it certainly caught the attention of "The View" cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump staffer.

Griffin, who initially thought the video was a deepfake, admitted that while the dancing was funny, there's an underlying seriousness voters need to realize. "There's a very real decline, and I worry that history books might look back on this election and say everyone was quick to call out [Joe] Biden's age, and the issues about another four years, but we missed that someone else is just flying under the radar, clearly in decline," she said.