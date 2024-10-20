How Britney Spears Got Along With Jamie Lynn Before Her Conservatorship
Britney Spears and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, have shared a complicated relationship over the years. Both were raised in the spotlight and constantly faced public scrutiny. Their bond took a big hit amid Britney's highly-publicized conservatorship battle.
The singer was placed under conservatorship in 2008, with her father, Jamie Spears, and attorney, Andrew Wallet, as the permanent conservators. In a legal document obtained by The Blast, it was revealed that Jamie Lynn was added as a trustee of Britney's estate. This meant the younger Spears would have a degree of control over her famous sister's assets in the case of her death. Britney established an SJB Revocable Trust in 2004 to hold and manage her multimillion-dollar assets and secure her kids' future.
However, Jamie Lynn publicly denied having an interest in her sister's fortune. People shared a screenshot of her response to a comment implying that she's afraid of "losing her allowance." The "Zoey 101" actress clapped back, "aha nice try, but I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister. that is HER hard earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it." But in 2020, things took a turn for the worse when Jamie Lynn reportedly tried to seek more control over Britney's finances. The following year, the singer announced her plans to sue her family over the conservatorship. The controversial legal constraints were ultimately terminated in November 2021, but the damage has been done to the sisters.
Britney and Jamie's bond before all the drama
Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears' relationship hasn't always been tumultuous. Before their very public feud, the siblings had a solid relationship on and off the cameras. The sisters, 10 years apart in age, were raised in Kentwood, Louisiana. Growing up, Jamie Lynn looked up to Britney, who skyrocketed to fame as a teenage pop sensation with her breakout hit, " ... Baby One More Time." Soon after, Jamie Lynn followed in Britney's footsteps with her own Nickelodeon shows.
The sisters even starred in a film together. In 2002, Britney made her movie debut in "Crossroads." At the time, a 10-year-old Jamie Lynn made an appearance in the film, playing the younger version of her sister's character, Lucy.
Britney has been supportive of Jamie Lynn's career. She co-wrote "Follow Me," the theme song for her sister's show, "Zoey 101." In a 2020 interview with "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," the actress praised the pop star for writing the song. Clearly, a lot has changed since that comment, but the idea of reconciliation isn't farfetched.
Is it too late to fix their relationship?
Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears seem to have put the past behind them. Following their dispute, the siblings appeared to reconcile to some degree in early 2022. Although Jamie Lynn didn't get an invite to Britney and Sam Asghari's wedding, she showed her support by liking a post her sister shared on Instagram. Later that year, Britney shared some kind words about her younger sister and her performance on "Sweet Magnolias." In June 2023, Britney reportedly visited Jamie Lynn on the set of "Zoey 102."
Speaking with Variety, Jamie Lynn revealed what her relationship with Britney has been like after their bust-up. "I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members," she told the outlet. "If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don't feel like there's anything else that I need to say."