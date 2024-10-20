How Britney Spears Got Along With Jamie Lynn Before Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, have shared a complicated relationship over the years. Both were raised in the spotlight and constantly faced public scrutiny. Their bond took a big hit amid Britney's highly-publicized conservatorship battle.

The singer was placed under conservatorship in 2008, with her father, Jamie Spears, and attorney, Andrew Wallet, as the permanent conservators. In a legal document obtained by The Blast, it was revealed that Jamie Lynn was added as a trustee of Britney's estate. This meant the younger Spears would have a degree of control over her famous sister's assets in the case of her death. Britney established an SJB Revocable Trust in 2004 to hold and manage her multimillion-dollar assets and secure her kids' future.

However, Jamie Lynn publicly denied having an interest in her sister's fortune. People shared a screenshot of her response to a comment implying that she's afraid of "losing her allowance." The "Zoey 101" actress clapped back, "aha nice try, but I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister. that is HER hard earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it." But in 2020, things took a turn for the worse when Jamie Lynn reportedly tried to seek more control over Britney's finances. The following year, the singer announced her plans to sue her family over the conservatorship. The controversial legal constraints were ultimately terminated in November 2021, but the damage has been done to the sisters.

