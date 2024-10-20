Hallmark Stars Bethany Joy Lenz Is Dying To Work With Again

Actor Bethany Joy Lenz has been open about why she loves the Hallmark network, with a major reason being the uplifting energy on set. "Hallmark's a great family to be a part of," Lenz told Woman's Day in 2020. "They really welcome you in and make sure you're taken care of." Because of Lenz's positive experiences with the Hallmark Channel, it's no surprise that she has returned to the network time and time again to star in their movies. She's racked up an impressive list of former co-stars, and there are some that Lenz hopes to collaborate with once more.

While speaking to Bustle in June 2024 about her Hallmark summer flick "Savoring Paris," Lenz name-dropped a few actors she wants to reunite with for future projects. Lenz told the outlet, "I just want to work with Andrew Walker again. I could do the Meg Ryan-Tom Hanks thing with Andrew Walker, [since] he and I have such great fun together. And Kris Polaha is awesome."

Walker was the leading man in Lenz's film "Bottled With Love," and Polaha was the leading man in her 2023 Countdown to Christmas flick "A Biltmore Christmas." Walker has more of a professional history with Lenz than Polaha does.