Everything We Know About Meryl Streep's Divorce From Don Gummer

Despite their 45 years, there were several key signs that indicated Meryl Streep and Don Gummer's marriage wasn't going to last. The major red flag revolves around the onset of their relationship, which was overshadowed by grief for Streep's then-boyfriend, actor John Cazale, who died of lung cancer. Streep's relationship with Cazale lasted two years, and the tragic end to their intense romance left Streep devastated.

Advertisement

The "Sophie's Choice" actor met Don Gummer shortly after Cazale's death in 1978, and they tied the knot the very same year. They were introduced by Streep's brother, Harry, who had brought the then-aspiring sculptor to Streep's home to help her move out from her apartment. Gummer allowed Streep to sublet his apartment, sparking the beginning of a relationship that resulted in their marriage just six months after Cazale's passing.

Although the pair publicly announced their separation, they remain legally married. Neither of them divulged the exact reason for their split, but folks have been all too eager to speculate about Streep's relationship with fellow "Only Murders in the Building" star, Martin Short. The co-stars have been friends since 2015, and they were seen laughing and holding hands at the series' season 4 premiere afterparty. Short's representative told People they are "just very good friends, nothing more," but fans of the show would love nothing more than to see the duo together — IRL.

Advertisement