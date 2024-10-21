Taylor Swift Songs Everyone Thinks Are About John Mayer

John Mayer joined Taylor Swift's complex dating history in 2009, seemingly unencumbered by the fact that he was 32 at the time and she was just 19. They began dating in March, after the "Gravity" singer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share that he wanted to collaborate with Swift on an unreleased track, "Half of My Heart." Speaking to Elle in June, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker confessed that she had a total fangirl moment after learning of Mayer's tweet because she had such a deep admiration for his work. So, we can only imagine how great the pop star felt when Mayer joined her on stage during her Fearless Tour, to perform "Your Body Is A Wonderland" and "White Horse." Meanwhile, Mayer's wishes came true as Swift joined forces with him on "Half Of My Heart."

Advertisement

He went on to gush about his collaborator during a subsequent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," noting, "She's one of the smartest, most talented people around right now. [...] I think she's that genuine." Despite everything, the musical duo only sparked dating rumors in January 2010 after being photographed out on a date. However, it seems like their romance was short-lived because rumors of a split started popping up as early as February. Still, the supposed exes hugged and shared a peck on the cheek in June after Mayer raved about Swift at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. While their relationship may have been brief, it clearly made a mark on the "Shake It Off" songstress since she went on to supposedly write several emotional songs about him.

Advertisement