Details About Kamala Harris' Friendship With Kerry Washington

From 2012 to 2018, actor Kerry Washington played White House fixer Olivia Pope on the hit primetime series "Scandal." In real life, Washington also happens to be closely linked to the actual White House, albeit in a very different way. Throughout the 2024 presidential election, Washington has not only endorsed Kamala Harris, but has actively campaigned for the vice president.

Their connection began before Harris threw her hat in the presidential election ring. In 2023, Harris invited Washington and her family to visit the White House, and the two took a few photos together and shared them on social media. "Feels good to be back," Harris wrote on Instagram, alluding to the time she spent in the TV version of the White House on "Scandal." Fans took to the comment section to express how thrilled they were to see the two strong role models linking up.

It's no stretch to say both Washington and Harris have made history. Harris is the first female vice president, first Asian American vice president, and first Black vice president; Washington was the first Black woman to lead a network drama since the 1970s.

