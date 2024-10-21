The Habit Michelle Obama Gave Up For Her Daughter Malia

Michelle Obama made waves by providing nutritious meal and snack options for kids across the United States while Barack Obama was in office. What many don't know; however, is the former first lady's own eating habits.

Advertisement

She sat down with NPR's Michele Norris in 2023 for the first episode of the "Your Mama's Kitchen" podcast when she revealed a few of her more obscure palate preferences. She detailed growing up with an athlete, her older brother Craig, in the house. "We had big breakfasts," she said, "so it was everything — cereal followed by scrambled or fried eggs followed by lots of toast and bacon and link sausage." While that may sound like the breakfast of champions for some, Michelle had a different attitude about the feast. She admitted that she didn't particularly enjoy breakfast, but she couldn't avoid the meal as a whole, so she proceeded to eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches every morning until she went to college.

Advertisement

Michelle had to officially put the scheduled sandwich to bed as her oldest daughter Malia Sasha has a peanut allergy. Keeping peanut butter out of the house was a small sacrifice to make, as Michelle mentioned she had grown tired of the three-ingredient meal. Not to mention her culinary partiality had widened significantly. "I'm big into all of it now," she said. "Give me eggs Benedict. Any eggs, any way."