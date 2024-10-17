Lip Reader Tells Us Obama Couldn't Hold Back Impatience In Viral Convo With Biden

According to Nicola Hickling, early in their conversation, it appears that Joe Biden said, "You mean it's not going to happen today." Barack Obama replied, saying, "No, that's not all; it could work if we can ask the boys. We have to stop pretending." Hickling notes that "Obama is insistent that something important to Biden isn't happen[ing], and the look of disappointment on Biden's face is apparent." She explains that "Obama then makes it straightforward to Biden that they need to follow orders." According to her, "Biden brings up the name 'Charlotte.' I have no idea who this is, but she was apparently in the meeting with them. Obama then goes on to tell Biden how hectic it's going to be for the next couple of weeks and that they need to adapt."

At this point, it already seemed like Obama was feeling a bit frustrated, but this became even more apparent when, shortly after, he said, "I'm getting tired of it." After this, the conversation didn't persist much longer before Obama whispered something in Biden's ear, and the pair appeared to deliberately redirect their attention elsewhere. Of course, as onlookers, we're missing plenty of context in this conversation. Yet, Hickling's reading makes it clear that commenters' observation that Obama and Biden weren't happy about their conversation appears to hold some weight.