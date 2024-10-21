How Anne Hathaway Got Involved In Blake Lively's Drama With An Interviewer

Anne Hathaway has endured a surprisingly tragic life and now, she's been caught up in some messy interview drama that simultaneously ignited the downfall of Blake Lively. There have been many instances in which fans questioned the "Gossip Girl" alum's intentions, such as the time she took a shot at Kate Middleton shortly before her 2024 cancer announcement. Elsewhere, Lively's 2016 interview with Norwegian reporter Kjersti Flaa was apparently so bad that it made her want to bid adieu to her career. In the viral clip that Flaa shared on her YouTube, she congratulated the actor on her recently-announced pregnancy, noting her "little bump," to which Lively snarked, "Congrats on your little bump!" even though the journalist wasn't expecting.

Things just got weirder from there as Lively and co-star Parker Posey refused to answer any questions about "Café Society," the movie they were ostensibly promoting. The comments section was flooded with support for Flaa, with one user asserting, "They literally pretended the interviewer doesn't exist, this is just a 101 high school bullying tactic." Shortly after Lively's interview with the Norwegian reporter went viral, Hathaway's own cringey interaction with Flaa quickly came back to haunt her.

Hathaway was in the hot seat for her rude response to being asked if she could sing her answers to questions about "Les Misérables." This time around, the reporter took to TikTok to post the interview clip, which also went viral. The backlash was swift, with one commenter suggesting that Hathaway's behavior was unjustifiable whether she was tired or simply fed up, given that the actor was paid a whopping $10 million for her award-winning role as Fantine. Others, however, aimed their ire squarely at Flaa.

