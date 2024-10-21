How Anne Hathaway Got Involved In Blake Lively's Drama With An Interviewer
Anne Hathaway has endured a surprisingly tragic life and now, she's been caught up in some messy interview drama that simultaneously ignited the downfall of Blake Lively. There have been many instances in which fans questioned the "Gossip Girl" alum's intentions, such as the time she took a shot at Kate Middleton shortly before her 2024 cancer announcement. Elsewhere, Lively's 2016 interview with Norwegian reporter Kjersti Flaa was apparently so bad that it made her want to bid adieu to her career. In the viral clip that Flaa shared on her YouTube, she congratulated the actor on her recently-announced pregnancy, noting her "little bump," to which Lively snarked, "Congrats on your little bump!" even though the journalist wasn't expecting.
Things just got weirder from there as Lively and co-star Parker Posey refused to answer any questions about "Café Society," the movie they were ostensibly promoting. The comments section was flooded with support for Flaa, with one user asserting, "They literally pretended the interviewer doesn't exist, this is just a 101 high school bullying tactic." Shortly after Lively's interview with the Norwegian reporter went viral, Hathaway's own cringey interaction with Flaa quickly came back to haunt her.
Hathaway was in the hot seat for her rude response to being asked if she could sing her answers to questions about "Les Misérables." This time around, the reporter took to TikTok to post the interview clip, which also went viral. The backlash was swift, with one commenter suggesting that Hathaway's behavior was unjustifiable whether she was tired or simply fed up, given that the actor was paid a whopping $10 million for her award-winning role as Fantine. Others, however, aimed their ire squarely at Flaa.
Hathaway's interview didn't get the same reaction as Lively's
Though Blake Lively may not be officially canceled (yet), people don't really seem to be that crazy about her either — particularly given the troubling discourse surrounding the "It Ends With Us" press tour. On the other hand, although Anne Hathaway has had her fair share of controversial moments over the years, in this instance, plenty of people sided with her. Instagram was swarmed with comments solely criticizing Kjersti Flaa. As one raged, "This interviewer is insufferable my god." It's unclear why Lively shamed the reporter simply for congratulating her on her pregnancy, but in Hathaway's defense, she really had no obligation to sing her responses. The Oscar winner simply, and quite politely, denied the reporter's request. Yes, she could have been less curt with Flaa, but is that really something that Hathaway should be publicly punished for?
As soon as the interview clip went viral, her publicist reached out to Flaa and apologized, which many people decried as damage control while others argued that the "Devil Wears Prada" star had nothing to be sorry for. It's worth noting that Lively has yet to apologize, or even acknowledge the resurfaced interview, at the time of writing. Likewise, considering she's only had a small number of memorable roles in her filmography while Hathaway has showcased her versatility across tons of different projects, winning a whole bunch of awards in the process, maybe people are more forgiving of the actor.