The Tragic Life Of Anne Hathaway

In her hit 2024 movie "The Idea of You," Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway plays a 40-year-old woman who, after a painful divorce, redefines societal norms by finding love with a man who is half her age and happens to be in a boy band. While the Prime Video film contained all the ingredients to be a success, this movie was more than just a fun rom-com romp for Hathaway, who also produced the film. Like the character she plays in the film, the actor is known for her big brown eyes and megawatt smile, and she has weathered many controversial moments and gotten more than her fair share of public criticism throughout her career. At one point, the public's perception of her was so toxic that it spawned a hashtag to perpetuate the vitriol. That alone would be enough for some people to retreat into a corner, but for Hathaway, it was just one in a string of tragic life events that she has had to deal with both in and out of the public eye.

In an interview with The New York Times, Hathaway describes herself as a "former people pleaser from New Jersey" and a "formerly chronically stressed young woman" — emphasis in both cases on "formerly." An intensely private person, she works hard to avoid becoming hardened by the personal and professional struggles she's experienced. Indeed, she has not let them define her. As she told Vanity Fair, "Humiliation is such a rough thing to go through." She added, "The key is to not let it close you down."