Travis Kelce Predicts Exactly When Fans May Take Aim At His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Unfortunately, it's not unusual for the partners of superstar athletes to be blamed for bad in-game performances, with it being a sad experience Swift shares with fellow stars like Jessica Simpson and Carrie Underwood. Actor and model Olivia Munn was scrutinized during her three-year relationship with football player Aaron Rodgers, while R&B singer Ciara has faced criticism throughout her relationship with quarterback Russell Wilson.

While it's definitely not a new occurrence, it's arguable that Kelce and Swift are under intensified inspection, with criticisms of the relationship already making headlines at the beginning of the season. "Every broadcast I've watched for the last few weeks, it's like, are we not allowed to say that he's out of shape?" Todd McShay, a former ESPN analyst, said on "The Ryen Russillo Podcast." "That he's been partying all offseason? He's been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world, that he's drinking, going to the U.S. Open, he's got cocktails in."

While McShay seems to suggest that Kelce's "slow start" to the season is the fault of his high-profile relationship with Swift, fans and loved ones have come to the couple's defense. "He has always lived his life to the fullest," Jason Kelce, former football player and brother to Travis, said on ESPN. "He has enjoyed his off-seasons very much even before Taylor Swift and everything else that was going on in our lives. And I think that he is always going to find a way to make football the number one priority."

