Liam Payne Didn't Mince Words On His Thoughts About Diddy

In 2016, while having an exclusive chat with Kyle and Jackie O on KIIS FM, Liam Payne detailed the moment he met Diddy, who acted in a way that frightened the One Direction singer. "I went over to speak to him and Jay-Z, and as I shook his hand, he just chuckled ... the most evil laugh I've ever heard," Payne recalled. "So I'm a little bit fearful of that man." Payne continued on about the encounter, explaining that he expected Diddy to be an approachable figure, but he was mistaken. "It was like the most daunting celebrity experience that you could ever imagine," Payne added. "I thought P Diddy was a safe bet ... "

Advertisement

This experience with Diddy must have lingered with the "Strip That Down" singer, because he revisited the story while a guest on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2017. During this retelling of the strange story, Payne stated that Diddy wouldn't let go of his hand after they greeted one another. "It was the longest handshake ever," Payne recalled. "[I thought,] when is this going to end?"

Payne's encounter with Diddy is extremely uncomfortable because the rapper has been arrested on charges of human trafficking and racketeering, among others. If the allegations are true, then perhaps Payne was lucky to experience nothing more than an unforgettably weird handshake.