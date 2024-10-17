The Drama With JD Vance's Financial Policy Advisor, Explained

In May 2022, according to Wired, Aaron Kofsky took to a subreddit focused on narcotics and shared his advice for smuggling cocaine through airport security when flying on domestic flights. He suggested hiding the drugs in a wallet or inside a book, claiming that the scanners wouldn't recognize the material and stating that he's "never had an issue" when employing this tactic. This is just one of numerous posts about his use of and addiction to drugs — including cocaine and tianeptine.

Under his PsychoMammal username, Kofsky also posted a video showing Vance and himself at a Senate hearing in which Vance mentioned a somewhat obscure form of opioid known as nitazene. PsychoMammal commented under the post, "I just can't believe that this Trump boot licker Vance is ahead of the curve here." The remarks insulting his own boss, and the glorification of his drug abuse come in stark and embarrassing contrast to Vance's hardline anti-drug stance and outspoken position on increased penalties for drug dealers and smugglers.

Wired reports that after they contacted Kofsky to ask about his posts, many of them were quickly deleted and efforts were made to obscure potential connections between himself as the PsychoMammal username. However, Kofsky subsequently released a statement via a spokesperson, sharing, "Like millions of Americans, I've struggled with drug use, which in my case was mostly an attempt to self medicate ... I deeply regret posting these comments. I'm not proud of this and I'm embarrassed it's being publicized in this way, but I am thankful to say that part of my life is behind me." Vance has not yet publicly commented on the resurfaced Reddit posts.

