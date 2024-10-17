JD Vance's Attempted Attack On Kamala Harris Totally Backfires

Vice Presidential hopeful JD Vance has taken a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris on X, formerly known as Twitter. In less than 24 hours, his tweet had already racked up over 200,000 likes. However, the comment section wasn't exactly supportive, with many commenters turning Vance's words around on him.

On October 16, Harris sat down for an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier. In a clear attempt to mock Harris' performance in the interview, Vance took to X, writing, "To my Democratic friends: maybe you should consider swapping Kamala Harris for Joe Biden." This is, of course, poking fun at the fact that President Biden dropped out of the presidential race back in July, and his vice president replaced him as the democratic candidate. There were some folks in the comment section who appreciated Vance's dig at the Democratic party.

Overwhelmingly, though, his statement seemed to backfire. "Says the least popular VP candidate in history. Go away," one X user wrote, earning over 7,000 likes. "Has your favorability rating hit double digits?" joked another commenter. "Tell me you're scared of Kamala Harris without telling me you're scared of Kamala Harris," someone else wrote. Evidently, in many X-users' eyes, Vance's joke didn't land as he intended.

