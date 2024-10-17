JD Vance's Attempted Attack On Kamala Harris Totally Backfires
Vice Presidential hopeful JD Vance has taken a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris on X, formerly known as Twitter. In less than 24 hours, his tweet had already racked up over 200,000 likes. However, the comment section wasn't exactly supportive, with many commenters turning Vance's words around on him.
On October 16, Harris sat down for an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier. In a clear attempt to mock Harris' performance in the interview, Vance took to X, writing, "To my Democratic friends: maybe you should consider swapping Kamala Harris for Joe Biden." This is, of course, poking fun at the fact that President Biden dropped out of the presidential race back in July, and his vice president replaced him as the democratic candidate. There were some folks in the comment section who appreciated Vance's dig at the Democratic party.
Overwhelmingly, though, his statement seemed to backfire. "Says the least popular VP candidate in history. Go away," one X user wrote, earning over 7,000 likes. "Has your favorability rating hit double digits?" joked another commenter. "Tell me you're scared of Kamala Harris without telling me you're scared of Kamala Harris," someone else wrote. Evidently, in many X-users' eyes, Vance's joke didn't land as he intended.
Many folks disagree with Vance's take on Harris' interview
Other commenters mocked JD Vance's choice to address his "Democratic friends" in his tweet. "Like you have friends," one commenter wrote, followed by laughing emojis. "Oh, honey ... you have no friends, Democratic or otherwise," another X-user quipped. Another commenter didn't mince words, saying, "You don't have any Democratic friends. You don't have any friends."
This might be the moment Harris won the election. pic.twitter.com/pcR4hmYXSQ
— Aes🇺🇸 (@AesPolitics1) October 16, 2024
The notion that Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden are interchangeable as potential presidents is one that the Trump campaign has repeatedly pushed. This was clearly the inspiration for Vance's controversial tweet. However, many folks on X believe that the way Harris addressed this very concern in her Fox News interview was impressive as, in less than a day, a video clip of Harris' interview earned nearly 80,000 likes.
The clip was captioned, "This might be the moment Harris won the election." In it, Bret Baier referenced Harris' time as vice president and asked, "Nothing comes to mind that you would do differently?" Harris quickly said, "Let me be very clear: My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency. And, like every new president that comes into office, I will bring my life experiences, my professional experiences, and fresh and new ideas. I represent a new generation of leadership." So, while Vance clearly thought Harris' interview didn't go so well, it's clear that many folks on the internet disagree with him in more ways than one.