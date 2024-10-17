Times Liam Payne Met The Royal Family

Liam Payne, who died on October 16 at the age of 31, was known by many for being a member of the boy band One Direction. As a wildly popular musical group from the U.K., Payne had multiple run-ins with the royal family, and he also met with royals after the group's split in 2015 as he was pursuing his solo music career. From meeting Catherine, Princess of Wales when she was pregnant to paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Payne had unique experiences with the royal family over the course of his life.

Advertisement

The members of One Direction first met William, Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton at the Royal Variety Performance in 2014. This event is a fundraiser for the Royal Variety Charity, which aims to support folks in need who have worked in the entertainment industry. This particular meeting was a special occasion, not only because it was the group's first time meeting royals, but also because it took place just six months before Kate would give birth to her and William's second child, Princess Charlotte. In November 2015, One Direction's fifth and final studio album, "Made in the A.M." was released. While this was surely a monumental day for the group for that reason, it was also the day they met Harry, Duke of Sussex. Once again, the group's royal run-in took place at the Royal Variety Performance.

Advertisement