How Joe Manganiello And Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor Really Met

"Magic Mike XXL" star Joe Manganiello didn't take much time to re-enter the dating scene after announcing his separation from ex-wife Sofia Vergara in July 2023. In September of the same year, reports started surfacing that Manganiello had moved on from his past marriage and was now in a committed romance with actor Caitlin O'Connor. The duo soon became one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, and the story of how they actually met surprised everyone, especially their fans. Although there are multiple versions of how and where they met, O'Connor puts all the rumors to rest by giving a candid answer to this burning question.

Manganiello and Vergara announced their split in July 2023. Two months later, a report claimed that the "Justice League" actor had started dating fellow actor O'Connor. Despite all the rumors, the couple took their time to make things official in the media. Since then, several reports on how they met started circulating, claiming that the couple saw each other for the first time at a party in August 2023, and that they met each other in a hot tub and began talking. However, O'Connor has a different view on how she met her prince charming and candidly revealed that they first stumbled upon each other prior to making their way to the jacuzzi. "We met in the kitchen before, so technically we met in the kitchen of the party," O'Connor told SheKnows in October 2024.

