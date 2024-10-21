Since her breakout role in 2011's "Martha Marcy May Marlene," Elizabeth Olsen has had an incredible transformation. Her reputation has skyrocketed from her early years as the lesser known sister of the Olsen twins to playing a major role in the MCU. The fact that Olsen grew up in the spotlight, only to surpass her sisters in fame and fortune, might make her seem less sympathetic and relatable, but she's also dealt with more than her fair share of setbacks.

Advertisement

From her early years, and even as she got older and fell into the industry she'd been familiar with for years, the trials and tribulations of Olsen's life continued. Fortunately, her saving grace turned out to be her work as an actor, as she told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2024, "I'm the baby in my family, so it made me independent and autonomous, and that's why I love the escape. I totally use this job to escape all responsibilities in my life, and I never want to stop."

Today, given that Olsen is an internationally recognized powerhouse, it's hard to imagine the difficulties she's faced to get to where she is. From her childhood, which was marked by her sisters' incredible popularity, to the recurring nightmares she suffers from today, here are the tragic details about Elizabeth Olsen.

Advertisement