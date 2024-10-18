Diddy Was More Determined Than We Knew To Hang Out With Princes William & Harry
Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on September 16 on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and since then, all eyes have been on him, his friends, and the many frequent celebrity guests at his infamous parties. No one who associated with the disgraced music mogul is exempt from examination and scrutiny, and that includes the royal family. As more information surfaces, it seems that William, Prince of Wales and Harry, Duke of Sussex weren't involved in Diddy's sordid social gatherings, despite the mention of Harry in the lawsuit against Diddy. Yet, now a source has revealed Diddy's apparent obsession with the royal brothers and just how interested he was in adding them to his inner circle.
Diddy reportedly worked hard to get William and Harry to attend his parties in their youth. Yet, his fixation on the princes apparently went even deeper. In an interview with BBC, Diddy's former publicist, Rob Shuter, claimed that the music producer instructed him to call the princes and invite them to his parties at least 10 times. He claimed that Diddy even went as far as offering to pay for anything that might convince them, including travel costs and a place to stay, even offering to provide them with security. Despite pulling out all the stops, these were two VIP guests Diddy couldn't seem to secure. "[They] never accepted [the invites], they were never part of his world," Shuter explained.
Diddy wanted royals in his inner circle
Sean "Diddy" Combs had no shortage of high profile friends, and he didn't seem to have trouble getting stars to attend his wild parties. This begs the question — why was he so desperate to get Prince William and Prince Harry to attend when it was apparently clear that they weren't interested? According to Rob Shuter, the brothers' status made them particularly special in the rapper's eyes. "Diddy was obsessed with Prince Harry and Prince William," Shuter explained, per BBC. According to him, "He thinks of himself as a king, so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage."
While William and Harry reportedly turned down every invite, this was a very uncommon way to RSVP to Diddy's parties. For starters, Shuter says, "When Diddy winked at you and said come into the VIP section, you knew you were going to have a really good night." Beyond that, though, it seems that the intimidating presence Diddy curated was likely a bit threatening to most people. According to him, "There were always guns around Diddy," which included armed security personnel in his own home. Despite Diddy's apparent power over many A-listers, the royal family seemingly remained elusive. This almost certainly bothered Diddy, who, according to Shuter, aimed to "get the most attention" and be known as "the party king of New York."