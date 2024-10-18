Diddy Was More Determined Than We Knew To Hang Out With Princes William & Harry

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on September 16 on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and since then, all eyes have been on him, his friends, and the many frequent celebrity guests at his infamous parties. No one who associated with the disgraced music mogul is exempt from examination and scrutiny, and that includes the royal family. As more information surfaces, it seems that William, Prince of Wales and Harry, Duke of Sussex weren't involved in Diddy's sordid social gatherings, despite the mention of Harry in the lawsuit against Diddy. Yet, now a source has revealed Diddy's apparent obsession with the royal brothers and just how interested he was in adding them to his inner circle.

Diddy reportedly worked hard to get William and Harry to attend his parties in their youth. Yet, his fixation on the princes apparently went even deeper. In an interview with BBC, Diddy's former publicist, Rob Shuter, claimed that the music producer instructed him to call the princes and invite them to his parties at least 10 times. He claimed that Diddy even went as far as offering to pay for anything that might convince them, including travel costs and a place to stay, even offering to provide them with security. Despite pulling out all the stops, these were two VIP guests Diddy couldn't seem to secure. "[They] never accepted [the invites], they were never part of his world," Shuter explained.

