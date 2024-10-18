Lara Trump's Cringeworthy Taylor Swift Lip-Sync Totally Backfires With Swifties

Some saw a clear pattern in the music choice. "[Donald] Trump loves to use music to promote himself, where the artist hates him!" one person noted on X. It's true; Trump has been issued multiple complaints and even lawsuits from artists after he used their music at his rallies or in his ads, ranging from The White Stripes to Celine Dion.

Others pointed out how Lara Trump and the others in the video seemed to be trying (too hard) to appeal to women and youth voters. "The fact these lunatics think they look hip is so frigging laughable," wrote one person. Another said that with the video, "the gender gap between Harris and Trump just grew ten feet wider! Thanks ladies!" It certainly didn't seem to convince many Swifties to support Donald. "We are never ever ever ... voting for Trump," one person posted.

Then there were those who used the opportunity to poke fun at Lara's foray into the music scene; she's released a couple of songs in 2024, which haven't been met with the greatest reception. "Lara Trump so wants to be Taylor Swift. Haters will be haters and losers," one posted on X. Another said, "At least they spared us from having to hear Lara's actual voice."

