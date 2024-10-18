Lara Trump's Cringeworthy Taylor Swift Lip-Sync Totally Backfires With Swifties
When Taylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris (with a burn on JD Vance in the process), Donald Trump took notice and seemed annoyed, posting "I hate Taylor Swift" on his Truth Social page. You'd think that, combined with everything Swift's has said about Donald (none of it good), his campaign team would avoid using her music in any way. Instead, Lara Trump, Donald's daughter-in-law and co-chair of the Republican National Committee, shared a video on Instagram of herself and a group of other "Women for Trump" lip-syncing to a mash-up of Swift's "22" and rapper Forgiato Blow's song "Trump Trump Baby." The Instagram comments on Lara's post were largely complimentary. However, for many, it seems like the whole thing was anything but positive. "I'm embarrassed just watching this," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Many people think it could also be a potentially costly song choice for the Trump team. Swifties want the singer to pursue legal action against Lara. Though, one person thought that's why they chose a Swift song, writing on X, "They are baiting Taylor." Another critic wrote that it as "just another MAGA distraction" from Donald's odd behavior on the campaign trail, like his unexpected 40-minute dance party at what was supposed to be a town hall Q&A session in Philadelphia.
Lara Trump's singing ability and attempt to appeal to voters with Swift's song got skewered online
Some saw a clear pattern in the music choice. "[Donald] Trump loves to use music to promote himself, where the artist hates him!" one person noted on X. It's true; Trump has been issued multiple complaints and even lawsuits from artists after he used their music at his rallies or in his ads, ranging from The White Stripes to Celine Dion.
Others pointed out how Lara Trump and the others in the video seemed to be trying (too hard) to appeal to women and youth voters. "The fact these lunatics think they look hip is so frigging laughable," wrote one person. Another said that with the video, "the gender gap between Harris and Trump just grew ten feet wider! Thanks ladies!" It certainly didn't seem to convince many Swifties to support Donald. "We are never ever ever ... voting for Trump," one person posted.
Then there were those who used the opportunity to poke fun at Lara's foray into the music scene; she's released a couple of songs in 2024, which haven't been met with the greatest reception. "Lara Trump so wants to be Taylor Swift. Haters will be haters and losers," one posted on X. Another said, "At least they spared us from having to hear Lara's actual voice."