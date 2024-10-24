The Strange Way HGTV's Ty Pennington Landed His Job On Trading Spaces

Serendipity looms large in Ty Pennington's professional life. For instance, when a stranger at a gas station invited Pennington to model, he felt pretty skeptical. However, it was a legit opportunity that led to Pennington's quick dip in the modeling world. More importantly, it was a step on the path to his uber-successful TV career. While he modeled, Pennington did some TV commercials. Unfortunately, Pennington's involvement in a scary car crash, combined with the loss of his modeling portfolio, motivated him to return to working as a builder. Then, just when Pennington thought his on-camera days were over, his got a request to audition for "Trading Spaces."

Although this audition was crucial moment for career, at the time, Pennington wasn't particularly invested. "I honestly didn't care if I got the job or not, because I had a kitchen I had to finish," Pennington informed "For the Love Podcast." "And that's how you get a job."

From the start, Pennington stood out from the crowd. Oddly, even though he quickly became their top choice, Pennington wasn't so sure that he'd be a good fit for TV. However, he did have confidence in his carpentry skills. "I could tell from the scraps of wood that everybody was building flower boxes," Pennington recalled to Fox News. Instead, he decided to have some fun and go in a zany direction. "I started measuring his height instead, and the camera guy started laughing," Pennington added. "He could tell I was going to build Frank [Bielec] a coffin."

