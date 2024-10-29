What We Know About Abby Lee Miller's Health Issues Over The Years

From 2011 to 2019, Abby Lee Miller graced television screens with her shocking teaching methods imposed on young dancers in the hit reality show, "Dance Moms," a series she claims to regret much of. The eighth and final season of the show details Miller's battle with Burkitt lymphoma, which left her wheelchair-bound. However, the reality TV star has dealt with many other health problems following her cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement

In 2018, Miller's cancer was discovered after she had to undergo emergency spinal cord surgery. The infamous dance teacher known for her unhinged behavior received chemotherapy that left her with delicate bones, making the likelihood of a serious injury occurring much higher. According to ET, by March 2023, the "Dance Moms" star had broken four bones in her right leg and was feeling disheartened about her inability to walk. While speaking with the outlet, Miller discussed how difficult it is to not have the autonomy to move around on her own after suffering a severe injury to both her tibia and fibula. "I just wanna walk. I was walking on 11 flights. I did, you know, I walked onto 11 flights," Miller said. "I take the chair down to the bridge and then step onto the flight and walk on. And then this happened, so it set me back." This injury, which occurred in a swimming pool when Miller fell while exercising, caused the dance teacher to need two additional surgeries.

Advertisement