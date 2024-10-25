The Worst-Dressed Moments From Hallmark's Leading Ladies

In Hollywood, some actors work with the same directors over and over again, like how Bill Murray has been in nine of Wes Anderson's movies as of writing. There's a similar sphere of familiarity around the Hallmark Network movies, as the same actors appear on the channel frequently. Any avid, or even casual, Hallmark watcher likely recognizes the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies Lacey Chabert, who has appeared in films such as "Haul Out the Holly" and the "Crossword Mysteries" series. Another mainstay on the network is Alison Sweeney, known for projects like the "A Hannah Swensen Mystery" series and "A Magical Christmas Village." Both Chabert and Sweeney collaborated with Autumn Reeser for "The Wedding Veil" movie series, and the trio are friends in real life too. Reeser is also known for "Junebug," "A Glenbrooke Christmas," and more.

Erin Krakow, the star and executive producer of Hallmark's long-running TV series "When Calls the Heart," could be considered Hallmark royalty as well. She's worked on films for the network too, such as "It Was Always You" and "Marrying Father Christmas." Rachael Leigh Cook of "She's All That" fame began working with Hallmark in 2016 with "Summer Love," and she's racked up quite the Hallmark filmography as well.

All these talented actors shine as leading ladies on Hallmark, especially when it comes to their carefully chosen wardrobes that are perfect for a snowy winter evening or a cozy snuggle session by the fire. However, the actors' outfits for red carpets and other appearances occasionally leave something to be desired.

