Strange Things About Dr. Phil's Relationship With His Wife Robin

Dr. Phil McGraw has surely coached more than a few couples into having happier, healthier marriages over the course of his long career. So, he must have a picture-perfect marriage; right? Well, not necessarily.

Phil has been married to Robin McGraw since 1976. The couple has two sons together, Jay and Jordan McGraw, four grandchildren, and what seems to be an undeniable bond. Still, their seemingly model marriage certainly hasn't protected them from rumors over the years, and a closer look proves that this relationship has quite a few strange details.

It's clear that not all the gossip about Phil and Robin's marriage has been true. After all, they have been faced with many divorce rumors, and they still seem to be going strong. In a 2018 Us Weekly interview, Phil even said, "We've never been separated — and the 'D' word [divorce] has never been spoken in this house." Still, from talk of infidelity to never being apart, and even their unusual date night activity, there are some things about their relationship that aren't typical, and there are even a few that raise red flags.

