Jennifer Lopez Taught Shakira An Essential Move Before Their Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

When Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took to the stage for the halftime show of the 2020 Super Bowl, it marked the first time ever for an all-Latinx lineup. Their high-energy show went on to become one of the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performances of all time. The prep for the show was extensive, and a part of it included Lopez teaching Shakira her go-to style of shaking her booty while standing still. Shakira famously sang "Hips Don't Lie," and she's no stranger to getting her body moving, but this seemed to be a bit of a different style for her.

Advertisement

In a behind-the-scenes video of Super Bowl rehearsals that Lopez shared to Instagram after the show (which appears to have since been taken down from her page), she explained to Shakira, "I do it with my knees. ... If you shake your knees, your butt goes."

Plus, we also got a bit of an insight into how and when Lopez got those skills that she passed on to Shakira. It was apparently Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, who let her in on the knees-and-booty shake trick at the young age of four.