Jennifer Lopez Taught Shakira An Essential Move Before Their Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance
When Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took to the stage for the halftime show of the 2020 Super Bowl, it marked the first time ever for an all-Latinx lineup. Their high-energy show went on to become one of the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performances of all time. The prep for the show was extensive, and a part of it included Lopez teaching Shakira her go-to style of shaking her booty while standing still. Shakira famously sang "Hips Don't Lie," and she's no stranger to getting her body moving, but this seemed to be a bit of a different style for her.
In a behind-the-scenes video of Super Bowl rehearsals that Lopez shared to Instagram after the show (which appears to have since been taken down from her page), she explained to Shakira, "I do it with my knees. ... If you shake your knees, your butt goes."
Plus, we also got a bit of an insight into how and when Lopez got those skills that she passed on to Shakira. It was apparently Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, who let her in on the knees-and-booty shake trick at the young age of four.
Jennifer Lopez wanted more time on the Super Bowl stage for both her and Shakira
Getting a matching booty shake was just one of the steps taken when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira got in shape for Super Bowl 2020. "It takes months to rehearse for seven minutes," Lopez said when asked about it in an interview with Vogue. Along with performing alongside Shakira, Lopez had the chance to show off her incredible strength and pole dancing skills, first honed for her role in the 2019 movie "Hustlers." And Shakira performed some belly dancing moves in honor of her Lebanese heritage.
Despite how popular their show was and how much fun the two seemed to be having on stage — they shared a big hug and even bigger smiles after the show was over — in the run-up to the event, Lopez didn't actually think it was a good idea to split Super Bowl halftime duties with Shakira. In the Netflix documentary "Halftime," Lopez talked about how she wished there'd been more time in the show since there were going to be two headliners. Fans weren't too happy with her assessment, with some seeing it as her throwing shade at Shakira. But apparently, Lopez wanted Shakira to get more time as well; it wasn't about her not wanting to share the spotlight. If Lopez really hadn't wanted Shakira there with her, would she have given her booty shaking tips? We don't think so!