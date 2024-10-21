Did Trump Sit On A Towel During His Fox & Friends Interview? The Internet Thinks Something Stinks
As election day gets ever closer, presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making their final push with multiple campaign stops and high-profile interviews. Harris even celebrated her October 20 birthday on the road in Georgia. But during Trump's recent interview with "Fox & Friends," he seemed worn out, suggesting the grinding pace might be taking its toll on the divisive politician. There was another concerning aspect of his appearance as well, which generated plenty of buzz online. Images of the interview appeared to show Trump sitting on a dark towel or other cloth atop the white couch, and folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to speculate as to why.
"Oh look!" tweeted one. "They need to put a towel down under Trump so his Depends leakage doesn't stain the white sofa." Another agreed, quipping, "Fox & Friends made Trump sit on a towel so he wouldn't poop the couch." The apparent precaution once again brought the former president's age into focus. Trump's medical records have consistently caused drama because of their ambiguity; rather than disclose the actual results of his cholesterol, blood pressure, and other tests, the controversial candidate shared a letter from his doctor reassuring the public that he was the picture of great health. But at 78, Trump would be the oldest-ever president to take office should he win in November.
As such, if he does have age-related medical issues, it'd be in the public's interest to be transparent about them. Seeing any sign of physical decline — yes, even incontinence — just adds to the worry Trump might not be up to the demands of a second term.
Towel or optical illusion?
Did the crew at Fox News really put a stain-protection cloth between the sofa and Donald Trump? The internet is divided and, quite honestly, we'll probably never know the truth given the former president's propensity for yelling "fake news!" when cornered. Journalist Aaron Rupar, typically a fierce Trump critic, posted a clip of the interview on X, showing the divisive candidate getting his mic put on. Nothing is visible on the couch, and when Trump sits down, his jacket tails spread out to give the appearance of a towel underneath. But, as one commenter argued, "He needs to get a suit jacket that doesn't fit like a dress, then."
seeing folks tweeting that Trump was sitting on a towel during his Fox & Friends interview this morning. It's very funny but not true. It's his jacket. Here's video showing it. pic.twitter.com/eJoN20U4bX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2024
On the other hand, online sleuths did some careful freeze-framing and pointed out that later on in their chat, the cloth looks wider and more square than the back of an average suit jacket. The color also appears to be black, while Trump's suit is dark blue. But all signs do seem to point to a wardrobe glitch. Considering the former "Apprentice" host's penchant for suing anyone he feels has wronged him, it would be a foolish move on the Fox producers' part to add such a visible and embarrassing cover-up. Still, it's telling that so many minds jumped to the same conclusion.
Plus, a man who could lead a bizarre town hall meeting by dancing to 40 minutes of music instead of answering questions is capable of just about anything. "Look at it this way. What does it say about Trump that everyone assumed it was a towel?" remarked one X user.