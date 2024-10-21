Did Trump Sit On A Towel During His Fox & Friends Interview? The Internet Thinks Something Stinks

As election day gets ever closer, presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making their final push with multiple campaign stops and high-profile interviews. Harris even celebrated her October 20 birthday on the road in Georgia. But during Trump's recent interview with "Fox & Friends," he seemed worn out, suggesting the grinding pace might be taking its toll on the divisive politician. There was another concerning aspect of his appearance as well, which generated plenty of buzz online. Images of the interview appeared to show Trump sitting on a dark towel or other cloth atop the white couch, and folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to speculate as to why.

Advertisement

"Oh look!" tweeted one. "They need to put a towel down under Trump so his Depends leakage doesn't stain the white sofa." Another agreed, quipping, "Fox & Friends made Trump sit on a towel so he wouldn't poop the couch." The apparent precaution once again brought the former president's age into focus. Trump's medical records have consistently caused drama because of their ambiguity; rather than disclose the actual results of his cholesterol, blood pressure, and other tests, the controversial candidate shared a letter from his doctor reassuring the public that he was the picture of great health. But at 78, Trump would be the oldest-ever president to take office should he win in November.

Advertisement

As such, if he does have age-related medical issues, it'd be in the public's interest to be transparent about them. Seeing any sign of physical decline — yes, even incontinence — just adds to the worry Trump might not be up to the demands of a second term.