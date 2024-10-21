Don Jr. Accidentally Delivers Sick Burn On Trump's Hair In Attempted Pun

Donald Trump Jr. has been posting on social media in celebration of Donald Trump working a shift at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on October 20. The campaign trail stop in the swing state may have been at least partially motivated by his fixation with Vice President Kamala Harris' time working at a McDonald's for a summer while she was in college — something the former president claims (without evidence) is a lie. The morning after his dad's shift, Don Jr. posted photos of his dad wearing an apron and serving fries on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "I like my fries like I like my president's hair... GOLDEN." We see what Don Jr. was trying to do — golden hair, Golden Arches, Trump making fries — but not everyone was impressed with his word play.

Advertisement

People came after him in the replies on X. (Comments on the same photos on Don Jr.'s Instagram page have been limited.) One person said: "who compares french fries with hair? How gross." They weren't alone. Another wrote: "Hair and fries go together as well as Trump in the presidency. I don't want one in either!"

Some didn't seem to think that "golden" was the best adjective for describing Trump's hair. Instead, one person asked Don Jr. if "greasy and limp?" would be better; another questioned whether he meant to say "bleached blond and badly combed over." The retorts included another critic writing, "I thought you were gonna say fake and made of plastic."