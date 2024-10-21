Don Jr. Accidentally Delivers Sick Burn On Trump's Hair In Attempted Pun
Donald Trump Jr. has been posting on social media in celebration of Donald Trump working a shift at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on October 20. The campaign trail stop in the swing state may have been at least partially motivated by his fixation with Vice President Kamala Harris' time working at a McDonald's for a summer while she was in college — something the former president claims (without evidence) is a lie. The morning after his dad's shift, Don Jr. posted photos of his dad wearing an apron and serving fries on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "I like my fries like I like my president's hair... GOLDEN." We see what Don Jr. was trying to do — golden hair, Golden Arches, Trump making fries — but not everyone was impressed with his word play.
People came after him in the replies on X. (Comments on the same photos on Don Jr.'s Instagram page have been limited.) One person said: "who compares french fries with hair? How gross." They weren't alone. Another wrote: "Hair and fries go together as well as Trump in the presidency. I don't want one in either!"
Some didn't seem to think that "golden" was the best adjective for describing Trump's hair. Instead, one person asked Don Jr. if "greasy and limp?" would be better; another questioned whether he meant to say "bleached blond and badly combed over." The retorts included another critic writing, "I thought you were gonna say fake and made of plastic."
Critics hit hard at Donald Trump Jr.'s brag about his dad's time at McDonald's
People really didn't hold back over Donald Trump Jr's showing off Trump's time at McDonald's. "Surprised the oil didn't splatter and light that Aqua Net filled nest on fire," wrote one critic. Trump's hair has gone through some color transformations over the years, from shades of brown to "blonde or strawberry" as it was listed when he was booked on charges in Fulton County, Georgia, but it does seem to have kept the same basic style, which does involve hair spray.
Others went after other aspects of Trump's McDonald's look. Plenty of people called him out for not wearing a hairnet while at the fryer. One person highlighted that Trump didn't actually spend much time working, writing: "It was a photo op, not a whole shift. He would never survive an entire shift on his feet, standing over a hot fryer. He's lucky to have made it 10 minutes without his makeup melting off of his face and clothes plastered to his body with sweat." A full shift would be around eight hours; Trump seems to have been there for just a fraction of that time.
Trump has long had a love of fast food, and Don Jr. recently bragged about his father's knowledge of the McDonald's menu in what was another seeming attempt to burn Kamala Harris and her time working at the fast food chain. Don Jr. said on Fox News, "I think my father knows the McDonald's menu much better than Kamala Harris ever did."