The Fashion Trend David Bromstad Can't Let Go
David Bromstad won "HGTV Design Star" all the way back in 2006, and he's been living up to the title ever since. A fixture of the network, Bromstad has hosted hit series like "Color Splash" and "My Lottery Dream Home." The TV personality's love of bright colors, dynamic patterns, and bold textures is evident in his interior designs and his personal style. Bromstad has worn a lot of unforgettable outfits on HGTV, and a number of the over-the-top looks feature eye-catching faux fur coats.
While some people may prefer a more neutral faux fur style, Bromstad is drawn to vivid color palettes and dynamic patterns. He sure seems to have fun with his ensembles, and he recognizes that some of his outerwear picks are a little fantastical. "No muppets were harmed in the making of this jacket," he once quipped on Instagram alongside some photos he took while posing in a shaggy, multi-colored faux fur coat. In another behind-the-scenes clip shared on Instagram, he joked that he looked like a Care Bear in his pink fuzzy jacket.
The designer's outerwear collection sure has made a splash with fans. As one person wrote on Reddit, "I adore David Bromstad. Love his coats on My Lottery Dream Home."
David Bromstad's faux fur obsession doesn't stop at coats
David Bromstad's faux fur collection doesn't only include coats. While filming "My Lottery Dream Home" in February 2021, for example, the TV star sported white and brown faux fur boots to complement his leopard print faux fur coat. To top off the look, he wore green velvet pants that looked oh-so comfy. Just days before that, he posted a selfie he took while wearing a pink faux fur jacket, pink and yellow pants, and pink Nike tennis shoes — a look that even Elle Woods would be jealous of. Naturally, fans took to the comment section of the post to champion his bold and fun style.
As vast as his wardrobe may be, it doesn't seem like Bromstad breaks the bank with his ensembles. He's been known to do a lot of thrifting to source pieces for his unique ensembles. As he joked in a TikTok for HGTV, "Everything I wear is like a dollar. I just make it look expensive." We know his slate is already pretty full, but we'd definitely watch a thrifted fashion competition series hosted by Bromstad.
Whether you're looking at his outfits, tattoos, jewelry, or designs, it's clear that the HGTV veteran doesn't run the risk of being boring. "I love color, and I'm never in a color rut," he once told The Lettered College, "because if I've never used a color, I want to use it and I want to use it in a really fun, interesting and unique way that hasn't been done before." One could say the same thing about his faux fur collection.