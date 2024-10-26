The Fashion Trend David Bromstad Can't Let Go

David Bromstad won "HGTV Design Star" all the way back in 2006, and he's been living up to the title ever since. A fixture of the network, Bromstad has hosted hit series like "Color Splash" and "My Lottery Dream Home." The TV personality's love of bright colors, dynamic patterns, and bold textures is evident in his interior designs and his personal style. Bromstad has worn a lot of unforgettable outfits on HGTV, and a number of the over-the-top looks feature eye-catching faux fur coats.

While some people may prefer a more neutral faux fur style, Bromstad is drawn to vivid color palettes and dynamic patterns. He sure seems to have fun with his ensembles, and he recognizes that some of his outerwear picks are a little fantastical. "No muppets were harmed in the making of this jacket," he once quipped on Instagram alongside some photos he took while posing in a shaggy, multi-colored faux fur coat. In another behind-the-scenes clip shared on Instagram, he joked that he looked like a Care Bear in his pink fuzzy jacket.

The designer's outerwear collection sure has made a splash with fans. As one person wrote on Reddit, "I adore David Bromstad. Love his coats on My Lottery Dream Home."

