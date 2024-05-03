How Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Really Gets Along With Her Siblings
Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's first biological daughter. These days, she's the one trying to broker peace between them amid the legal drama they're still embroiled in years after filing for divorce in 2016.
Shortly after Shiloh was born in 2006, Angelina gushed about her firstborn daughter in an interview. "Shi's so full of light and love, she's just a little honey, and very, very funny. I think I'm recognizing some of myself in that one — she's going to be a little bit of trouble!" she said (via People). Four years later, Angelina told Vanity Fair that Shiloh is "goofy and verbal" and that she still saw many of her own qualities in her daughter, including her love of performing. She also told the outlet how happy she and her family were. The years have flown by since, and unfortunately, the Jolie-Pitt clan is no longer a happy one.
Ahead of Shiloh's 18th birthday in 2024, insiders told Life & Style that the only birthday present Shiloh wants is for all the drama surrounding Pitt and Jolie's relationship to come to an end. "She's taking a stand and telling both of them they need to get it together and grow up," the insider said. Of course, Shiloh hasn't been going through all the divorce drama alone — her five siblings have been going through it with her, and while she mostly lives an under-the-radar life, it's no secret that Shiloh is close to her brothers and sisters.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt are reportedly very close
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is, according to various sources, very close to her older sis, Zahara Jolie-Pitt. An insider told Life & Style that while Shiloh adores all her siblings, her relationship with Zahara is extra special. "Shiloh loves music, dance, acting, and lately, thanks to her sister Zahara, fashion. It wasn't always like that, but now she loves dressing up in her mom's clothes," the insider said, adding that Zahara is a pro when it comes to fashion and is sharing all her best tips with Shiloh — as older sisters do.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt adopted Zahara shortly her birth in 2005. Barely a year later, Shiloh was born, so the two are close in age. Shiloh has been known for her creative fashion choices, and at one point during her childhood, she loved dressing up like a boy. "[She thinks she's] one of the brothers," Jolie previously said (via People), telling Reuters that she supported her daughter's fashion choices and wasn't planning on putting her in a box. "I think she is fascinating, the choices she is making. And I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not. I think that is just bad parenting," she told the outlet. Angelina also told E! News that her kids often borrow from her closet, including Zahara and Shiloh, and that she encourages them to rewear some of her pieces.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt might have differences of opinion about their dad
While Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt seem very close, they might have their differences when it comes to their dad, Brad Pitt. This became evident when Zahara's sorority declaration hinted at her true relationship with Brad. Zahara, who attends Spelman College, introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" when she pledged to the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in 2023 (via Page Six). Dropping her father's last name was significant enough to make headlines, and it appears that she's trying to distance herself from him. There's even been speculation that she might decide to permanently change her last name. The fact that Brad appeared to be unaware of the fact that Zahara was attending Spelman College when an interviewer questioned him about it also spoke volumes.
Brad's relationship with Shiloh is reportedly in much better shape, however. An insider told In Touch that, despite all her father's faults and transgressions, Shiloh has forgiven him. "She knows Brad's sober now and doing his best," the source claimed, adding that the two "get along really well," which doesn't seem to be the case with Zahara and Brad. Whether the sisters' different relationships with their dad are affecting their bond is unknown. Insiders have told Life & Style that Shiloh is refusing to take sides. "There were moments when Shiloh felt caught in the middle of this tug-of-war," they said.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt are both passionate about humanitarian projects
When it comes to lending a helping hand to those in need, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt are eager to step up. Zahara has followed in her mother's footsteps when it comes to humanitarian work, and so has Shiloh. The two sisters accompanied their mother on a 2018 trip to Jordan to meet with Syrian refugees. "[Shiloh is] humble, has a lot of empathy for people in need, and is wise beyond her years," an insider told Life & Style (via Yahoo!) in 2024. Zahara also previously joined her mother on trips to Washington, D.C., to advocate for the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act.
In 2023, Shiloh and Zahara joined forces with their mom to support women in Iran by participating in an art project. The project, titled Strand for Women, called on people everywhere to donate a strand of their hair, which was used in a collective art show. Shiloh and Zahara jumped at the chance to make a difference, and Angelina shared a post to Instagram to spread awareness of the project, which featured images of her cutting strands of hair from both Zahara and Shiloh.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has a lot in common with her younger sister Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may be three years older than her sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, but these days, the two are spitting images of each other, so much so that the paparazzi sometimes confuse them for one another. Looks aren't the only thing the two sisters have in common, however. They were both born outside of the United States, for one. Shiloh was born in the seaside town of Swakopmund in Namibia, and Vivienne and her twin brother, Knox Jolie-Pitt, were born in the coastal city of Nice, France.
Vivienne and Shiloh also both made their big screen debuts when they were very young. Shiloh starred alongside her dad, Brad Pitt, in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," and Vivienne made her debut in "Maleficent" alongside her mom, Angelina Jolie. Apparently, Shiloh was also asked to appear in the film but wasn't interested. Vivienne, however, was a crucial member of the cast, playing the role of young Aurora. "The other 3- and 4-year-old [performers] wouldn't come near me. It had to be a child that liked me and wasn't afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws. So, it had to be Viv," Angelina told Entertainment Weekly.
Now that Vivienne is a teenager, she's borrowing from Shiloh's style — the paparazzi has spotted her wearing clothes that were similar to her big sister's, and Style pointed out that the two even had the same hairstyle at one point.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt joined her brother Knox Jolie-Pitt in robotics classes
In the past, Angelina Jolie has said that she's relieved her children aren't all that interested in becoming actors. Instead, they're pursuing other avenues. "They're interested in being musicians. And they [are] all learning different languages," Jolie said during an interview with Newsweek in 2016. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour (via Us Magazine), Angelina revealed that her children enjoy exploring different languages. "I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning [Khmer], which is the Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language." One of the things Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her younger brother, Knox Jolie-Pitt enjoy doing together, however, is robotics classes.
In 2019, an insider told Closer Weekly that Shiloh and Knox were taking classes in robotics together and both had a knack for it. "[They] have been studying for some time now and they absolutely love it," the insider said. "They get to be really creative and mix with other children while exploring their own creative ideas and working on team projects." Aside from getting to mingle with other kids who share their interests, the source also claimed that their parents were hoping their kids would give the entertainment industry a wide berth. So naturally, they were thrilled that Knox and Shiloh were having fun with robotics.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is torn over her brothers' feud with their dad
There are whispers that Angelina Jolie's kids are at odds over Brad Pitt, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt reportedly feels like she's been caught in the middle of the whole family drama. Her older brothers, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Pax Jolie-Pitt, both seem to have distanced themselves from their father. Maddox, for one, testified against Brad in Angelina's custody battle. This came after Maddox reportedly got into a physical altercation with his father while the latter was drunk and arguing with Angelina. Pax, on the other hand, has made his feelings about his father very clear and took to Instagram Stories on Father's Day in 2023 to call him an "awful human being" and accused him of making "the lives of those closest to me a constant hell" (via Daily Mail).
Shiloh, who insiders say has been a pillar of strength to her siblings during their parents' divorce, has reportedly tried to navigate having a good relationship with both her father and her brothers. "She saw both points of view without judging either harshly," a source told Life & Style. In 2024, insiders claimed that Shiloh was desperate for her family to live together in peace. "Maddox has clearly sided with Angelina, but Shiloh just wants her family to be whole and happy again," a source told Life & Style. "[Shiloh] loves both her parents, and while she understands things will always be different, her dream is to see them become friends."