How Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Really Gets Along With Her Siblings

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's first biological daughter. These days, she's the one trying to broker peace between them amid the legal drama they're still embroiled in years after filing for divorce in 2016.

Shortly after Shiloh was born in 2006, Angelina gushed about her firstborn daughter in an interview. "Shi's so full of light and love, she's just a little honey, and very, very funny. I think I'm recognizing some of myself in that one — she's going to be a little bit of trouble!" she said (via People). Four years later, Angelina told Vanity Fair that Shiloh is "goofy and verbal" and that she still saw many of her own qualities in her daughter, including her love of performing. She also told the outlet how happy she and her family were. The years have flown by since, and unfortunately, the Jolie-Pitt clan is no longer a happy one.

Ahead of Shiloh's 18th birthday in 2024, insiders told Life & Style that the only birthday present Shiloh wants is for all the drama surrounding Pitt and Jolie's relationship to come to an end. "She's taking a stand and telling both of them they need to get it together and grow up," the insider said. Of course, Shiloh hasn't been going through all the divorce drama alone — her five siblings have been going through it with her, and while she mostly lives an under-the-radar life, it's no secret that Shiloh is close to her brothers and sisters.