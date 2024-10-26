Brittany Mahomes Game Day Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark

There's no question that Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, has serious team spirit. When Brittany goes to a Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on her husband, she makes sure to dress for the occasion. She's customized many of her game day outfits with her man's number, and some of the looks — such as the personalized puffer jacket and pants ensemble she wore to a playoff game in January 2024 — have totally worked. Others, like the long black and white coat she trotted out at the AFC Championship Game in 2024, haven't been such a hit. The jacket, which featured "15" on each of the lapels and "Mahomes" down the back of her leg, was a little too much for some fans. A handful of Instagram users were even quick to compare the look to Cruella de Vil or a referee.

Advertisement

Back in 2022, Patrick Mahomes' other half wore another super bold ensemble inspired by the team's colors. Brittany sported a yellow floor-length coat, a gold turtleneck, and mustard-colored trousers. It was a lot of yellow, to say the least. While some fans took to the IG comments to share that they liked the look, a number suggested she was channeling a mustard bottle. Now, we're all about a monochromatic look — such as the all-red patent leather suit she wore to a game in October 2024 — but this didn't quite win the gold.

Evidently, Brittany was inspired to consult with a fashion expert who knows another famous Kansas City WAG all too well. In June 2024, Page Six reported that Brittany hired Venetia Kidd, a stylist who has worked with Taylor Swift's team for years. Brittany has certainly channeled Swift's game day looks before, but let's hope her days of overwhelming coats are behind her.

Advertisement