3 Times Brittany Mahomes Stole Taylor Swift's Style On Game Day
In addition to her long list of famous ex-lovers, Taylor Swift is known for high-profile female friendships, aka her girl squad. She's longtime friends with Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, and Blake Lively, to name a few. And ever since striking up a romance with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce in the summer of 2023, she has become fast friends with fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes. However, their camaraderie is not one that Swiftes welcomed given their different political views and levels of fame.
The distaste for Mahomes' friendship with Swift amongst fans intensified in August 2024 after Mahomes liked a social media post that listed Donald Trump's plans should he be re-elected president. While the mom-of-two has removed her like from the post, she seemingly made the situation worse when she took to Instagram Stories and defended her social media activity, suggesting that she's pro-Trump. But Swift, who has endorsed presidential candidate Kamala Harris, didn't let their different political affiliations ruin their friendship and reunited with Mahomes a few days later.
Still, Mahomes is on thin ice with Swiftes, and they are watching her every move. And as of late, her outfit choices. Fans can't help but notice that some of Mahomes' game day outfits are strikingly similar to items that Swift has worn in the stands. Is Mahomes stealing Swift's style? While we can't speak on whether this is a coincidence, two friends just swapping fashion ideas, or if Mahomes is deliberately copping Swift's style, we can present the evidence.
Brittany Mahomes seemingly copies Taylor Swift's game day look the following week
During the second Kansas City Chiefs game of the 2024 football season, Taylor Swift stunned in a red, oversized Chiefs crewneck jersey and black thigh-high boots as she cheered on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The following week, fans thought they were having déjà vu when Brittany Mahomes sported a similar ensemble. She stepped out in an oversized gray Chiefs t-shirt paired with red thigh-high red, which she snapped a photo of for Instagram. While the color combination differed, the style choice seemed like it was copy-and-pasted from Swift. "Looks like an outfit Taylor would wear...Seems to be copying Taylor," opined one fan in the comment section of Mahomes' photo. Another seconded that sentiment, writing: "Hey, Taylor wore that last week!"
Mahomes also donned fishtail braids during the game, a unique hairstyle that Swift has often worn in the past.
Brittany Mahomes appears to have borrowed trenchcoat style from Taylor Swift
Brittany Mahomes may have replicated another one of Swift's outfits in December 2023. During the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game on December 17, 2023, Mahomes posted a photo of her cold-weather game attire to Instagram. Underneath her long cream-colored trenchcoat, she sported an all-black ensemble consisting of a leather skirt, turtleneck sweater, and leather thigh-high boots. It wasn't long before her outfit drew comparisons to one of Swift's game-day looks earlier that month. On December 3, 2023, Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin. Standing alongside Mahomes in the stands, she wowed in a long red trenchcoat that was paired with a black turtle neck, a black mini skirt, black tights, and black leather boots.
When Mahomes stepped out in a similar look weeks later, the copycat allegations ran rampant in her comment section, with one fan writing: "Copy Taylor swifts game day style much????"
Brittany Mahomes matches Taylor Swift during game with custom-made coats
In January 2024, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Miami Dolphins in matching puffer coats. Mahomes' coat contained husband Patrick Mahomes's name and number, while Swift's featured Travis Kelce's details. Of course, this was planned amongst the ladies as they tapped designer Kristin Juszczyk to custom-make these coats. However, given that Mahomes shared a photo carousel with Swift on Instagram, showcasing their fits, it's possible she was the mastermind who coordinated this matching extravaganza. "Twinning and winning," she wrote in the caption.
The two WAGS wore matching Chiefs caps later that month when the Chiefs played the Baltimore Ravens, and Mahomes shared a pic of her and Swift hugging one another in their duplicate gear. "I've never gotten more mad at a insta post and idk why," remarked one user in the comment section.
Brittany Mahomes hired a stylist who has worked with Taylor Swift
Brittany Mahomes is seemingly not just a fan of Taylor Swift's game day style, but also her red carpet style. In June 2024, Page Six reported that Mahomes has been working with stylist Venetia Kidd, whose client roster includes Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek, Lady Gaga, and Swift. While it appears Kidd was never Swift's main stylist, she was a part of Swift's styling team and has worked closely with her main stylist, Joseph Cassell. Kidd appears to have first styled Mahomes in February 2024 for a Sports Illustrated party, just months after Swift and Mahomes became friends.
Fears from fans that Mahomes is using Swift to capitalize on her own fame may worsen, given that she picked up a stylist who was previously associated with Swift and has since been sporting similar looks. In an exclusive interview with The List, Jaime Bronstein, licensed relationship therapist and author of "MAN*ifesting," told us that this could strain their relationship. "When one friend seems to be emulating another too closely, it can definitely introduce tension into the relationship." Bronstein explained that infringing on one's individuality can make one "feel uncomfortable or even threatened" or have "a sense of responsibility or burden, knowing their friend relies heavily on them for social cues." Is Swift okay with Mahomes being such a copycat? We'll have to wait and see.