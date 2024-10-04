3 Times Brittany Mahomes Stole Taylor Swift's Style On Game Day

In addition to her long list of famous ex-lovers, Taylor Swift is known for high-profile female friendships, aka her girl squad. She's longtime friends with Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, and Blake Lively, to name a few. And ever since striking up a romance with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce in the summer of 2023, she has become fast friends with fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes. However, their camaraderie is not one that Swiftes welcomed given their different political views and levels of fame.

The distaste for Mahomes' friendship with Swift amongst fans intensified in August 2024 after Mahomes liked a social media post that listed Donald Trump's plans should he be re-elected president. While the mom-of-two has removed her like from the post, she seemingly made the situation worse when she took to Instagram Stories and defended her social media activity, suggesting that she's pro-Trump. But Swift, who has endorsed presidential candidate Kamala Harris, didn't let their different political affiliations ruin their friendship and reunited with Mahomes a few days later.

Still, Mahomes is on thin ice with Swiftes, and they are watching her every move. And as of late, her outfit choices. Fans can't help but notice that some of Mahomes' game day outfits are strikingly similar to items that Swift has worn in the stands. Is Mahomes stealing Swift's style? While we can't speak on whether this is a coincidence, two friends just swapping fashion ideas, or if Mahomes is deliberately copping Swift's style, we can present the evidence.

