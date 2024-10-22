Ivanka's Over The Top Birthday Posts For Kim Kardashian Surely Have More Than One Trump Fuming

Ivanka Trump continued to solidify her place within Kim Kardashian's inner circle by posting a series of photos of them together on her Instagram Stories in honor of Kardashian's 44th birthday. She included six photos, the first of which included the caption: "Your incredible spirit, huge heart, great sense of humor and unstoppable drive inspire everyone around you. You are a kind and caring friend." While it's certainly nice to honor a friend's birthday, Ivanka seems to have ignored how her glowing tribute to Kardashian (which Kardashian reshared on her Stories) might not have been appreciated by either Donald Trump and Tiffany Trump.

Donald and Kardashian have had quite the up-and-down relationship over the years. As of this writing, they seem to be on the outs, with Donald referring to Kardashian as "the most overrated celebrity" in a Truth Social post in November 2023. His outburst was tied in to claims from the book "Tired of Winning," about Donald reportedly asking Kardashian to help get football players to come to the White House in exchange for more clemency for prisoners; Kardashian has been advocating for criminal justice reform for years. Donald denied such an arrangement.

Ivanka has long been rumored to be Donald's favorite child, but could that position be in doubt with her public declaration of friendship and admiration of Kardashian? It's hard to tell, but it certainly seems like a bold move.

