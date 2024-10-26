The Most Scandalous Outfits The Duggars Have Ever Worn

The ongoing national fascination with the Duggars is complicated. Admirers of the "19 Kids & Counting" clan point to their traditional values and faith in God while their many detractors have strong feelings about the Duggar family's ultra strict religion. Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar belong to the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), which imposes a highly restrictive dress code on its members. Women are forbidden from wearing pants or any clothing that shows skin above the knees or below the collarbone. Even a long necklace or a too-low patterned top is considered an "eye trap" that draws attention away from the face and could potentially lead a man to lustful thoughts and deeds. Suffice it to say, a lot of woman-shaming goes on in the IBLP. Men have a little more leeway, but they're still expected to dress modestly — chests covered, and absolutely no shorts, sleeveless shirts, or anything tight-fitting.

As the Duggar children married and moved out of the "Big House," they began to flout the wardrobe rules they'd grown up with. As Jinger Duggar Vuolo confirmed in her book "The Hope We Hold," after studying the Bible in depth, she "never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants," (via People). Her adult siblings have followed suit, proving that being a good Christian doesn't necessarily mean living in floor-skimming skirts. When the Duggars first began publicly showing off their new wardrobes, social media followers lost their minds. They're showing their knees!? Is that a bathing suit? The Duggar girls are rebelling! Now, it's not even newsworthy to see them in slacks or jeans. Controversy over their other clothing choices, however, rages on. We may never see a Duggar in a string bikini, but they've worn outfits and accessories that we never would've seen on TV. Ready to see their "wildest" ensembles?

