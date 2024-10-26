The Former Disney Costar Selena Gomez Is Still Friends With

Selena Gomez may have hung up her wand after "Wizards of Waverly Place" ended in 2012, but one friendship from her Disney days continues working its magic. David Henrie played Gomez's highly-strung older brother, Justin Russo, hailed by the show's Dumbledore-like figure as "one of the brightest students of recent times." While his character clashed with his rebellious little sister, Alex, in real life, there's been no sibling rivalry between Gomez and Henrie — just a bond that's endured like a well-cast spell.

In a 2024 interview with People, Henrie shared the secret behind how they've stayed close since the show began: "Despite all of her massive successes, her and I, our relationship has just withstood all that because [...] we're just real with each other." In fact, the two work so well together that they teamed up as producers to reboot the Disney Channel favorite for a new series called "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place." Henrie, who wrote two episodes of the original show, leapt at the chance to work with Gomez again.

As the actor excitedly put it, they both wanted "to create something that could be a big warm hug to the original fan, but also, hopefully, invite that original fan, like us, to want to pass this on to a whole new generation." And, just like magic, everything fell into place. "It was like we hadn't missed a beat," Henrie enthused. "The energy was there, the chemistry was there, the banter, the timing, it was all there."

