We Gave Donald Trump Ronald McDonald Hair In Honor Of His Fry Cook Stunt (& We're Not Lovin' It)
If you've been anywhere near the internet over the last few days, you've probably seen photos of Former President Donald Trump serving up French fries from a McDonald's drive-thru window. According to the famous fast food company, "Though we are not a political brand, we've been proud to hear Former President Trump's love for McDonald's and Vice President [Kamala] Harris's fond memories working under the Arches," per MSNBC. As a result, the most peculiar collab of the election season inevitably came to be. Yet, seeing Trump sporting a McDonald's apron over his white shirt and signature lengthy red tie got us thinking — what if the divisive candidate's day (or, rather, 15 minutes) working the drive-thru window earned him the ultimate promotion?
In fact, what if he took over the coveted role of Ronald McDonald himself, who notably retired in 2016? While dabbling in the service industry was surely a brand new experience for Trump, spending a bit of extra time in hair and makeup is not. Consequently, copying Ronald McDonald's iconic look probably wouldn't be as out of the ordinary for the controversial politician as you might think. Of course, we can't actually test this theory. We can, however, see what it would look like if we could — with the help of a little photo editing magic. A talented Static Media photo editor exclusively edited Trump's McDonald's photo to make him look a bit more on-brand for the role. And, who knows, maybe this photo will inspire him to get a bold new makeover once Election Day is behind him?
Ronald McDonald hair doesn't exactly suit Trump
If you ever wondered what it would look like if Donald Trump took a photo of Ronald McDonald with him to the salon as inspo for his new hair color, well, now you know. Of course, in order to get the full Ronald McDonald effect, the former president would need to cake on that white face makeup too. Though, in Trump's case, it may be easier to just take off his tanned foundation and let his true skin color shine through instead. Is the fire engine red hair the divisive politician's best look? We don't think so. But, hey, sometimes we all need a little change. And he might be in the mood once the 2024 election is finally over.
Trump's surprising appearance at a McDonald's location in Pennsylvania took place during a campaign stop on October 20, 2024, with accompanying merch hitting the MAGA website almost immediately after. The website reads, "I have a McGift for you!" with an image of a T-shirt featuring Trump waving out of the drive-thru window with the text "MAGADonald's." Below the image of the T-shirt, the site boasts, "I am the first and only 2024 presidential nominee to work at McDonald's" (fact check: Kamala Harris worked there during college). We reckon our image of a redhead Trump could be a good choice for an alternate T-shirt option — perhaps featuring the name "Ronald McDonald Trump."