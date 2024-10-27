All The Drama Between Kurt Cobain's Daughter Frances And Her Ex Isaiah Silva
Frances Bean Cobain, the beautiful daughter of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, has kept out of the spotlight for most of her life. However, the 32-year-old artist and model hasn't exactly led a quiet life in the shadows. In fact, Cobain has been at the center of several tragic scandals over the years involving Isaiah Silva, her ex-husband. Silva and Cobain married in 2014, but the marriage would only last two years. They battled over property disputes months after finalizing the divorce, as Silva insisted on his right to Kurt Cobain's 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic guitar, which the grunge icon played during his famous 1993 performance on MTV Unplugged.
Silva claimed that Frances had gifted him this very guitar — a fact which Frances adamantly denied — and this became a major source of distress for Frances and her mother, Courtney Love, the former lead singer of Hole. A source told Page Six in 2018 that they thought Silva was obsessed with the late Nirvana frontman, saying, "[Silva] will stop at nothing to try and gain possession of Kurt's belongings as witnessed in this baseless lawsuit in which he completely made up absurd unimaginable and somewhat laughable allegations to support his delusions. It is our belief he thinks he is a reincarnation of Kurt, he tries to look like him and dress like him."
Silva finally won the guitar following his separation from Frances Cobain, who forfeited her late father's prized guitar in 2017 in hopes of putting an end to the drawn-out court case and fully removing herself from the "years of psychological, substance and emotional abuse," a source told Page Six.
Isaiah Silva sued Courtney Love accusing her of conspiring to steal the guitar
The drama surrounding the Cobain family and Isaiah Silva doesn't stop there, as Silva then took his outlandish claims to the next level. According to Silva, Courtney Love enlisted the help of actor Ross Butler, private investigator John Nazarian, Love's previous manager, Sam Lufti, and others to steal back the deceased rock star's guitar, per court records. Some outlets reported that Silva even accused the alleged conspirators of plotting to kill him, but court documents list the official accusations as "negligence, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, trespass, extortion, and stalking."
According to The Blast, Butler explained in court records that he and Lufti dropped by Silva's residence as Isaiah and Frances failed to respond to messages. However, the "13 Reasons Why" actor denied any involvement in the alleged theft, sexual assault, and murder plot. "I never entered into a conspiracy or otherwise agreed to commit any crime against Silva," Butler stated in an official court file retrieved by The Blast. "I never conspired with anyone else to murder or kidnap Silva ... or take possession of a guitar that Silva claims Ms. Cobain gave to him as a gift."
The court dismissed the lawsuit in 2022, but, in the end, Frances was still forced to relinquish her father's iconic guitar to put an end to the back-and-forth, only for Silva to sell it through auction at Julien's for just over $6 million in 2020.