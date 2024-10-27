All The Drama Between Kurt Cobain's Daughter Frances And Her Ex Isaiah Silva

Frances Bean Cobain, the beautiful daughter of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, has kept out of the spotlight for most of her life. However, the 32-year-old artist and model hasn't exactly led a quiet life in the shadows. In fact, Cobain has been at the center of several tragic scandals over the years involving Isaiah Silva, her ex-husband. Silva and Cobain married in 2014, but the marriage would only last two years. They battled over property disputes months after finalizing the divorce, as Silva insisted on his right to Kurt Cobain's 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic guitar, which the grunge icon played during his famous 1993 performance on MTV Unplugged.

Silva claimed that Frances had gifted him this very guitar — a fact which Frances adamantly denied — and this became a major source of distress for Frances and her mother, Courtney Love, the former lead singer of Hole. A source told Page Six in 2018 that they thought Silva was obsessed with the late Nirvana frontman, saying, "[Silva] will stop at nothing to try and gain possession of Kurt's belongings as witnessed in this baseless lawsuit in which he completely made up absurd unimaginable and somewhat laughable allegations to support his delusions. It is our belief he thinks he is a reincarnation of Kurt, he tries to look like him and dress like him."

Silva finally won the guitar following his separation from Frances Cobain, who forfeited her late father's prized guitar in 2017 in hopes of putting an end to the drawn-out court case and fully removing herself from the "years of psychological, substance and emotional abuse," a source told Page Six.

