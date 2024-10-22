Martha Stewart's Feud With Ina Garten Is Nastier Than We Thought

Ina Garten's memoir has hit the stands, and she opened up about her falling out with fellow celeb chef, Martha Stewart. Yet, it seems that not only are Garten and Stewart no longer pals but they also don't agree on what caused the friend breakup. The stars became friends back in the '90s, but their friendship ended in the early aughts. Why it ended is a tale of she said, she said. According to Stewart, though, they won't be rekindling their friendship anytime soon.

In Garten's new memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," the star recounted what prompted her to lose touch with former friend, Stewart. According to her, distance was the culprit; Garten moved to Connecticut as Stewart remained based in New York. While this is a common and innocent enough way for two friends to drift apart, Stewart has long asserted that the reason behind the friend breakup was a bit more dramatic. On October 20, 2024, she appeared on "Watch What Happens Live." When asked about Garten's memoir, Stewart claimed that she has "read parts of" it before adding that Garten "can write whatever she wants." That doesn't mean, however, that Stewart believes Garten's account of the falling out is accurate. As for claims that they lost touch due to distance, Stewart simply said, "That's not true."

