Martha Stewart's Feud With Ina Garten Is Nastier Than We Thought
Ina Garten's memoir has hit the stands, and she opened up about her falling out with fellow celeb chef, Martha Stewart. Yet, it seems that not only are Garten and Stewart no longer pals but they also don't agree on what caused the friend breakup. The stars became friends back in the '90s, but their friendship ended in the early aughts. Why it ended is a tale of she said, she said. According to Stewart, though, they won't be rekindling their friendship anytime soon.
In Garten's new memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," the star recounted what prompted her to lose touch with former friend, Stewart. According to her, distance was the culprit; Garten moved to Connecticut as Stewart remained based in New York. While this is a common and innocent enough way for two friends to drift apart, Stewart has long asserted that the reason behind the friend breakup was a bit more dramatic. On October 20, 2024, she appeared on "Watch What Happens Live." When asked about Garten's memoir, Stewart claimed that she has "read parts of" it before adding that Garten "can write whatever she wants." That doesn't mean, however, that Stewart believes Garten's account of the falling out is accurate. As for claims that they lost touch due to distance, Stewart simply said, "That's not true."
Stewart believes Garten ended their friendship when she went to jail
Martha Stewart appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" with a close friend she hasn't lost touch with — Snoop Dogg. When the topic of her falling out with Ina Garten was broached, Snoop said "That's weak," noting that, "Martha, don't fall out with people." Stewart then claimed that Garten stopped being friendly with her "after I went to jail." Stewart served time in a West Virginia correctional facility from October 2004 through March 2005 for fraud.
This latest dustup comes just a month after Stewart said of Garten, per The New Yorker, "When I was sent off to Alderson Prison, she stopped talking to me," adding, "I found that extremely distressing and extremely unfriendly." Garten, again, denied that this was the reason. As for where the pair stands now — aside from openly disagreeing about why they aren't friends — it seems that there's not much hope of this duo becoming pals again. At the October 21 premiere of the Netflix documentary "Martha," Stewart was asked if she and Garten's friendship would resume. "No, she's into her own thing. That's okay," she told People.
Luckily, Stewart has one BFF who's still in her corner. When she told Andy Cohen that Garten ended their friendship when she went to jail, Snoop joked, "See, that's when I stepped in." As the audience laughed, Cohen quipped, "When one friend goes out the door, another friend comes in the door."