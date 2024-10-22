Trump Finally Brags About Tiffany - But His Claim About Her Is Quickly Debunked
Donald Trump and Tiffany Trump's relationship certainly doesn't seem as close as his connection with some of his other children, and Tiffany has largely stayed out of the spotlight, even as her father has continued to run for president. So it was a bit unexpected to see Tiffany at some of Donald's campaign events, and perhaps even more unexpected to hear Donald talking glowingly about his youngest daughter's time in law school while at an event in Concord, North Carolina. Though, it would have been more meaningful if what he'd said was actually true.
Here's what happened. A couple of weeks after Donald somewhat unenthusiastically revealed that Tiffany was pregnant during a speech in Detroit, he brought up her pregnancy again at the event in Concord, asking if he could reveal the sex of the baby (he couldn't). So far, so good. But then he pivoted, saying of Tiffany: "she went to a fantastic law school. Graduated number one in her class. [...] just never had a problem with her," via YouTube. There's a problem with Tiffany now though; however, it's one of Donald's own making.
It turns out that while Tiffany did graduate from Georgetown Law School, according to the school's website, "the Georgetown University Law Center does not rank its students." So there wasn't really a way for her to have graduated at the top of her class.
Donald Trump's provable lie about Tiffany Trump echoes what he's said about himself
The Georgetown Law School website does note that students can receive academic honors by being on the: "Dean's List, Diplomas with Honors, and Order of the Coif." However, Tiffany Trump is not on the posted list of those who got their J.D. with honors in 2020. Nor is she on the list for those in the 2020 graduating class who were given special awards. We certainly applaud her for getting her law degree regardless of how she did compared to her peers; however, it doesn't seem like Donald Trump's claims about her academic prowess are true.
For some, they might question why he would make such a claim that could be so quickly, easily disproved. But for plenty of people on social media, this falsehood from Donald was nothing new. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted a sentiment that many seemed to be feeling: "People need to start accepting the fact that, unlike you or me or most people, everything Trump does is manufactured and everything Trump says is a lie. It is nothing to be surprised about anymore."
Donald has made similar claims about himself as a student. He said he was number one at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania; however, there doesn't seem to be any factual evidence that backs that up. Additionally, one of Donald's former university professors reportedly referred to him as a particularly poor student.