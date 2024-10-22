Trump Finally Brags About Tiffany - But His Claim About Her Is Quickly Debunked

Donald Trump and Tiffany Trump's relationship certainly doesn't seem as close as his connection with some of his other children, and Tiffany has largely stayed out of the spotlight, even as her father has continued to run for president. So it was a bit unexpected to see Tiffany at some of Donald's campaign events, and perhaps even more unexpected to hear Donald talking glowingly about his youngest daughter's time in law school while at an event in Concord, North Carolina. Though, it would have been more meaningful if what he'd said was actually true.

Here's what happened. A couple of weeks after Donald somewhat unenthusiastically revealed that Tiffany was pregnant during a speech in Detroit, he brought up her pregnancy again at the event in Concord, asking if he could reveal the sex of the baby (he couldn't). So far, so good. But then he pivoted, saying of Tiffany: "she went to a fantastic law school. Graduated number one in her class. [...] just never had a problem with her," via YouTube. There's a problem with Tiffany now though; however, it's one of Donald's own making.

It turns out that while Tiffany did graduate from Georgetown Law School, according to the school's website, "the Georgetown University Law Center does not rank its students." So there wasn't really a way for her to have graduated at the top of her class.

