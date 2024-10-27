The Spicy Confession Tia Mowry Made About Her Love Life After Her Divorce
After Tia Mowry's marriage to Cory Hardrict came to an end in 2022 after 14 years, the "Sister, Sister" star has been rebuilding and reframing this next chapter in her life. Now she's getting candid about some spicy details regarding her love life and romantic past. Most recently, she revealed exactly when she lost her virginity, and the circumstances surrounding the experience.
Tia reflects on the intimate memory in the debut episode of her new We TV docuseries, "Tia Mowry: My Next Act," which debuted in October 2024. The actress recounts to a group of her friends how her mother, Darlene Mowry, was strict when it came to Tia and her identical twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, going out with boys. In fact, the very possibility was forbidden until the girls turned 18. Tia then met Cory on a movie set just two years after that milestone age.
"I met Cory when I turned 20 and I lost my virginity at 25. There I said it!" Tia says in a confessional interview. "And then we got married, boom!" Because of her mother's somewhat harsh dating rules, Tia explained, "I never dated. Cory was my first everything," when it came to emotional, romantic, and sexual experiences.
Tia Mowry is making up for lost time in her new docuseries
From the moment they met and sparked a romance to the day their divorce was finalized in April 2023, Tia Mowry's relationship with Cory Hardrict spanned well over two decades, and now the actress is on a mission to embrace her single life to the fullest. This means dating new people, learning new skills, stepping out of her comfort zone, and enjoying time with her closest friends — and she's invited cameras along to document this stage in her life for "Tia Mowry: My Next Act."
The series will see the actress — who also shares son teenage son Cree and daughter Cairo with her ex-husband — heading to Las Vegas with her gal pals, having deep conversations about her journey in the years to come, and going on a series of dates with some seriously handsome suitors. Although, as Tia explained in the show's premiere, she's already racked up some bad dates in just the two years she's been back on the scene.
"I have PTSD, just so you know, from dating. I've had horror stories when it comes to dating," Tia explains in the episode. "I've dated a grown-ass man, who put his grill on the table. I've dated a man who didn't even know what his love languages were. He said that clean sheets were his love language." But that doesn't mean she's closed herself off to the possibility of romance all together, and fans will get a chance to see her search for love, understanding, and passion over the course of the enlightening eight-episode We TV docuseries.