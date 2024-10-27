The Spicy Confession Tia Mowry Made About Her Love Life After Her Divorce

After Tia Mowry's marriage to Cory Hardrict came to an end in 2022 after 14 years, the "Sister, Sister" star has been rebuilding and reframing this next chapter in her life. Now she's getting candid about some spicy details regarding her love life and romantic past. Most recently, she revealed exactly when she lost her virginity, and the circumstances surrounding the experience.

Tia reflects on the intimate memory in the debut episode of her new We TV docuseries, "Tia Mowry: My Next Act," which debuted in October 2024. The actress recounts to a group of her friends how her mother, Darlene Mowry, was strict when it came to Tia and her identical twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, going out with boys. In fact, the very possibility was forbidden until the girls turned 18. Tia then met Cory on a movie set just two years after that milestone age.

"I met Cory when I turned 20 and I lost my virginity at 25. There I said it!" Tia says in a confessional interview. "And then we got married, boom!" Because of her mother's somewhat harsh dating rules, Tia explained, "I never dated. Cory was my first everything," when it came to emotional, romantic, and sexual experiences.

