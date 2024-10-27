Sad Details About Hallmark Star Aimeé Teegarden's Life
Ever since she found her big break on "Friday Night Lights," Aimeé Teegarden hasn't shied away from taking on projects that confront deep topics. And since Teegarden made the jump to Hallmark, the intensity of her characters has only gotten deeper. Through roles like a cardiologist who takes responsibility for a patient's death in "Heart of the Matter," true fans would know that Teegarden has seized the opportunity to explore serious narratives and expand on sensitive themes. "There's so much opportunity to really start conversations, and for people to have more of a dialogue around some of these heavier emotions in life," she told TV Fanatic in May 2022 regarding her role in the film.
However, the actor has also had to face real tragedies of her own in recent years. In just half a decade, she lost two loved ones that were major fixtures in both her personal and professional life: her mother and her pet.
Her mother died unexpectedly
Hallmark actor Aimeé Teegarden announced via Facebook in January 2017 that her mother, Sharee Teegarden, had died. In her post, Teegarden celebrated her mom for encouraging her to keep learning and shoot for the stars. "I am the strong independent woman I am today because of her instilling in me that anything is possible if I work hard, stay humble and never give up on my dreams," she said.
In a February 2021 Instagram post raising awareness for American Heart Month, Teegarden discussed Sharee's death, saying she died of coronary heart disease. The disease, which the Women's Heart Alliance says is the leading cause of death among women, is often under-diagnosed. In Sharee's case, Teegarden said her death felt sudden, given she had not previously shown any heart disease symptoms. To further help promote heart disease prevention, Teegarden sold custom jackets from which 100% proceeds were donated to the Women's Heart Alliance.
She lost her prized pet in 2022
Almost six years after her mother passed, Hallmark's Aimeé Teegarden once again experienced loss in December 2022 when her beloved pet, a yorkie named Gizmo, died at the age of 17. In a heartfelt tribute she posted on Instagram, Teegarden lovingly remembered Gizmo for her vibrant personality and the connection they shared. "She was truly magical and her staunch belief that she was just a tiny human in fur gave her the ability to brighten everyone's day with joy, sass, and endless love," Teegarden wrote.
Along with her heartbreaking message, Teegarden also shared a compilation of photos and videos of Gizmo throughout her life. Between running on the beach, enjoying ice cream, and being cuddled by Teegarden, it seems the pooch was well-loved and lived a full, happy life with her. In addition to Teegarden's photos, Gizmo also publicly appeared with her in a PETA campaign advocating against wearing animal furs.