The Breathtaking Style Transformation Of Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland first made a name for herself as Haley Dunphy on the hit sitcom "Modern Family." She was just 18 years old when the first episode of the show debuted, meaning audiences got to watch her turn from a teenager into a young woman. Of course, fans became just as enamored with Hyland off-screen as they were with her lovable character. Over the years, Hyland has developed her own sense of style, going from a noughties on-trend fashionista to a more demure, chic, and relaxed aesthetic. It's not easy to pull off a stunning red carpet look when you know everyone is going to be watching, but Hyland has always approached these moments with ease.

Advertisement

That's not to say that every single outfit has always suited her, nor that she hasn't ever had any fashion mistakes — but isn't that all part of the fun? Let's take a step back and see just how much Mrs. Wells Adams has really developed her taste over the years. Spoiler alert: there is some heavy noughties nostalgia coming your way.