The Breathtaking Style Transformation Of Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland first made a name for herself as Haley Dunphy on the hit sitcom "Modern Family." She was just 18 years old when the first episode of the show debuted, meaning audiences got to watch her turn from a teenager into a young woman. Of course, fans became just as enamored with Hyland off-screen as they were with her lovable character. Over the years, Hyland has developed her own sense of style, going from a noughties on-trend fashionista to a more demure, chic, and relaxed aesthetic. It's not easy to pull off a stunning red carpet look when you know everyone is going to be watching, but Hyland has always approached these moments with ease.
That's not to say that every single outfit has always suited her, nor that she hasn't ever had any fashion mistakes — but isn't that all part of the fun? Let's take a step back and see just how much Mrs. Wells Adams has really developed her taste over the years. Spoiler alert: there is some heavy noughties nostalgia coming your way.
Sarah Hyland wore a vampy look in 2006
The 2000s was an interesting time for fashion, coming right off the back of one of the most fun and twee style decades in history. Gone were the platform shoes and pigtails that the Spice Girls brought in the '90s, and in were low-rise jeans, metallics, and oversized belts. All things considered, Sarah Hyland didn't come out of this period too badly at all. In 2006, she appeared at the premiere of "Grey Gardens" wearing a vampy, yet relatively tame black lace gown with burgundy detailing. The frayed edges of the dress added softness that was complimented by the satin of her bag.
As for hair and makeup, the young star, who had yet to land her career-defining role in "Modern Family", kept it relatively simple. She avoided a lot of pitfalls we may usually expect from noughties makeup, such as blue eyeshadow and pencil-thin brows. Instead, Hyland kept it fresh-faced with soft pink cheeks and matching lipstick. Her hair was worn in natural curls, with an on-trend side fringe leading the way.
Sleek and tan for the Sex and the City premire
Fast forward two years later, and Sarah Hyland's glamorous transformation had well and truly entered the building. Still a year off from her "Modern Family" debut, the young star had been keeping busy with roles on "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Lipstick Jungle", cementing her status as one to watch. Her work landed her an invite to the 2008 DVD launch of "Sex and the City: The Movie." It's hard to believe such events even existed, but back then, it was a big deal. Hyland rolled out all the stops for the glitzy affair at the New York Public Library, wearing a metallic strapless dress and strappy sandals. Her dark jewelry, though minimal, screamed sophisticated socialite.
But the real star of the show here is Hyland's sleek and shiny hair. Her dark tresses are straightened to perfection, giving her an air of grown-up glam. Let's not forget that during this time "Gossip Girl" reigned supreme on the CW, which may be where Hyland took some of her style cues from.
Grown up glam for the 2010 Golden Globes
By the time 2010 rolled around, "Modern Family" was fast becoming one of the most popular comedy TV shows to have come out of America in years. The show was even up for best comedy series at that year's Golden Globes. Unfortunately, the series missed out to "Glee", but that didn't stop the cast from making the most out of the evening. Sarah Hyland wore a gorgeous floor-length red gown with a plunging neckline by BCBG, and it certainly ticked all the boxes for this high-profile event. Hyland kept the jewelry simple with two bracelets adorning her left wrist and a silver pendant necklace. The elegant wrap waist of the dress accentuated her figure, with her sweeping up-do giving her a touch of Old Hollywood.
Once the formal part of the evening was wrapped, Hyland ditched the red gown for a black strapless dress and Report Signature heels to dance the night away at InStyle's post-Globes party. Considering her young age, Hyland did remarkably well at piecing together a timeless, classic look that she can look back on and be proud of. Not all Hollywoodites can say the same!
Sarah Hyland gave bangs a try
It's always a big deal when a celebrity takes a chance and changes up their hairstyle, and in 2011 it was Sarah Hyland's turn. The actress attended an Access Hollywood event at the Sofitel Hotel in Los Angeles with shaggy bangs. This soiree was decidedly more casual than some other Hollywood parties, and Hyland dressed for the occasion, wearing a simple blue floaty top, black jeans, and brown boots. Her messy up-do was the crowning glory, giving her a bohemian chic aesthetic that simply worked, without trying too hard.
At this point in time, it was unusual to see Hyland with face-framing bangs, but the style complimented her high cheekbones and big eyes beautifully. It's not easy to commit to off-duty style when you're really on-duty, but Hyland managed to pull it off with ease and grace. Her light tan also gave her an element of California girl realness that looked effortless. Make-up wise, she went for a pale pink lip and accentuated her lashes with plenty of mascara — a 2010 staple.
She sported a more toussled look in 2013
In 2012, Sarah Hyland was keeping herself busy by working on "Modern Family" and a series of other projects, including "Scary Movie 5." Just because her schedule was jam-packed didn't mean she couldn't find time to go to fun events, though. She attended the Mercedes Benz fashion week in September of that year at Grand Central Terminal in New York City. Hyland also had the pleasure of sitting in the front row, next to fashion icons Tyra Banks, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West, who were still happily married at the time.
The pressure was certainly on for Hyland to look her best next to these big-name stars, and she came out swinging. The actress opted for a knee-length peplum blue dress with silver detailing around the waist. She didn't wear any visible jewelry, but her hair was the only accessory she really needed. Hyland switched it up again, this time with dark caramel-colored tresses that were blown out in a messy, wavy style. This look was a deviation from her usual sleek and polished vibe.
Sarah Hyland experimented with more makeup
Sarah Hyland's complex dating history might take a little untangling, but in 2015 she had eyes for one man only: actor Dominic Sherwood. The pair attended many awards shows together that year, but Hyland was photographed solo at a Golden Globe Awards celebration wearing a striking orange jumpsuit. Up until this point, Hyland was pictured wearing typically darker colors when she chose to make a statement, making this one of her brightest looks to date. The bold cut-out was accentuated by a bedazzled neckline to draw attention to Hyland's face.
The actress also leaned into the orange theme by wearing bronzed lipstick and smoked-out bronze eyeshadow, complete with tanned skin. Perhaps the biggest change here is Hyland's hair, which was highlighted blond and scraped back into a sleek, long ponytail that Heidi Klum would be proud of.
Blonds have more fun in 2017
By the time 2017 rolled around, Sarah Hyland was well-known for her trademark dark hair. However, the key to good style is knowing when to switch it up. Hyland proved that blonds have more fun when she attended the premiere screening of "Dirty Dancing: The New ABC Musical Event" at The Paley Center in swanky Beverly Hills. She played Lisa Houseman in the project, the sister of the main character Frances "Baby" Houseman. As one of the stars, the pressure was on for Hyland to look phenomenal.
She wore a short black and white dress with cut-out detailing at the back, pairing the look with simple black strappy pumps. Her blond hair was cropped at shoulder level and styled in beachy golden waves, while her soft bronze eyeshadow and dewy skin gave her a youthful yet sophisticated glow. One of the most tragic details about Sarah Hyland from this period is just how much she was struggling with her health. Around this time, she underwent her second kidney transplant.
She rocked glasses at the Jingle Ball
For the holiday season in 2017, Sarah Hyland took no prisoners. She added a dash of pink to a tight, bright red co-ord to attend KIIS FM's Jingle Ball in December. Her showstopping look also featured a thigh-high slit and simple red pumps. This time, her hair was back to its deep brown color and extended beyond her shoulders in loose curls. Hyland perfected the look with bright pink lipstick that isn't easy for most to pull off.
While she didn't wear her glasses for the red carpet photographs, Hyland popped them on once inside the event to give us a taste of geek-chic realness. Hyland even wore them while she was on-stage presenting, alongside YouTube star Logan Paul (who incidentally wore glasses too.) All in all, this bold choice took advantage of color-blocking a festive favorite hue that we can't get enough of.
Playful bangs came back in 2019
By 2019, the actress' biggest project was coming to an end, leaving many to wonder what would happen to Sarah Hyland after "Modern Family." After all, many sitcom stars struggle to find work after their show comes to an end, but Hyland was already keeping herself busy. She popped by to chat with Extra at Universal Studios, where she was quizzed on her engagement to "Bachelor in Paradise" alum Wells Adams. Hyland wore a black and white stripey co-ord for the interview, along with loose brunette waves and bangs.
At this point in her career, Hyland was taking on her biggest role yet: that of a wife. While her style choices remained structured and tailored, she favored co-ords and darker hair, as well as a deeper tan. Her brows were also bolder than previously seen, hidden behind a wispy fringe with caramel-colored highlights. As for accessories, during this appearance, the only one Hyland needed was her Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring, which reportedly cost somewhere in the region of $200,000. When you've got something that special, you don't need to dull it with other jewelry!
Sarah Hyland looks like a modern Jackie O in 2021
In 2021, Sarah Hyland rubbed shoulders with some of the best in the business when she attended the People's Choice Awards at the Barkar Hangar in Santa Monica. Not only did she attend the event with her beau, Wells Adams, but she was also photographed with stars like Laverne Cox. Hyland went for something unusual this time around, ditching her usual structured, tailored, and skin-tight outfit for a statement puffball gown by designer Vera Wang. The off-the-shoulder number was split into two parts and reflected the light beautifully, showing off Hyland's slender legs.
This time, her hair was cropped into a short bob with a fringe, making her look like everyone's favorite style icon and first lady, Jackie O. Hyland kept the look playful by adding thick winged eyeliner, heavy mascara, and a dusky pink lip. Her statement earrings added some sparkle to the outfit, making this one of her best-ever looks. The kitsch yet couture aesthetic proved that while Hyland's show might be over, she certainly isn't.
Sarah nails on-trend suiting for The Today Show
There's no doubt about it, Sarah Hyland is one of the many child actors who grew up to be stunning. While she has always been undeniably beautiful, it took her a little while to be brave enough to play with her fashion choices. By 2022, she was a happily married woman and ready to slay with her event looks. For an appearance on "The Today Show", Hyland wore a striking jet-black oversized suit, complete with wide-leg pants and red bottom pumps. She was ready to promote her new show, "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" with her co-star, Adam Devine. When the pair were snapped leaving the set, Hyland added black sunglasses to her look as well as a beaming smile.
Gold hoop earrings finished off the perfect business meets runway aesthetic, while she dangled a black velvet purse with a gold chain in one hand. All in all, this introduced a baggier silhouette than we're used to seeing on Hyland, and it suited her down to the ground. After all, fashion is made to be fun! Though this was a top-tier outfit, the actress decided to keep her hair simple and straight with a classic center parting.
Sarah rocks a voluminous bob and silk in 2024
By the time 2024 broke into action, we already had a good idea of which fashion trends would completely take over. '60s shift dresses were back in and so was Barbiecore, with more people wearing pink than ever before thanks to Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." Sarah Hyland managed to merge these two trends together when she attended the Giorgio Armani Prisma Glass Launch Party in Beverley Hills in early 2024. Her oversized peachy pink silk gown walked the line between nostalgic glam and modern belle beautifully.
Her short hair was also here to stay, with the star wearing it in a cropped, curly face-framing bob. Hyland was photographed smiling alongside other names like Bailee Madison, looking radiant as she posed up a storm for cameras. Her simple black pumps and black bag added little to the outfit, but the dress spoke for itself, giving Hyland a "I woke up like this" look that is off the charts in terms of finesse.
She throws back to the noughties with a simple look
The untold truth of Sarah Hyland is partly that she's more than she seems. Hyland isn't just an actress, but an incredible singer, too. In spring 2024, she was announced as one of the stars of the off-Broadway production of "Little Shop of Horrors." Playing the part of Audrey opposite Andrew Barth Feldman's Seymour, Hyland got to belt out songs such as "Downtown" to adoring audiences. At the unveiling of the show at Times Square in New York City in September, Hyland wore a relaxed outfit that paid homage to noughties fashion. The brown shirt tucked into a pleated brown skirt matched with tan boots wouldn't have looked amiss in "Bring It On" or "Mean Girls."
We know that fashion comes back around and this outfit worked surprisingly well. Hyland's understated look is a testament to how settled she was in this new stage of her career, letting her superior vocals turn heads instead of over-the-top outfits. It may not be one of her most showstopping looks, but Hyland's ability to steal the spotlight is unmatched — no matter what she wears.