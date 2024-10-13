Whatever Happened To Sarah Hyland After Modern Family?

By the time Sarah Hyland secured her big break on "Modern Family," she had already been acting for most of her life. She portrayed the scatterbrained, fun-loving, fashion-obsessed Haley Dunphy for 11 seasons, until the beloved sitcom ended in 2020. Over the years, Hyland has been open about the tragic personal setbacks and career struggles she's experienced, including the fact that she almost didn't land the role that brought her to the limelight.

In a July 2023 interview with BuzzFeed, the actor recalled, "Originally, they didn't want to see me for 'Modern Family' because I was 18 and Haley's character was 15. They were like, 'She's too old.'" Hyland and her agent's assistant had to fight to get her in the door, but once she auditioned, it thankfully became clear she was meant for the role.

After 250 heart-warming and hilarious episodes, five of which Hyland sat out, the final day of filming arrived, and it was an emotional day for the entire cast and crew. However, with the end of "Modern Family" came the possibility for something new. While Ariel Winter, who played Alex Dunphy, left Los Angeles and Rico Rodriguez, who played Manny Delgado, hasn't had any on-screen roles since the end of the show, Hyland went in a different direction. From business ventures to exciting developments in her romantic life, and a handful of impressive projects, here's everything the actor has been up to since the final episode of "Modern Family."

