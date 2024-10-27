All The Drama Around Vanderpump Rules Star Katie Maloney's New Boyfriend Nick Martin, Explained

Plenty of "Vanderpump Rules" fans were surely happy to hear that series star Katie Maloney has a new love in her life. Unfortunately, in true "Vanderpump Rules" style, this romance is already stirring up drama. In October 2024, it was confirmed that Maloney is dating Sleeping with Sirens guitarist Nick Martin. Yet, details that have surfaced about Maloney's musician beau have some folks worried.

On the October 16 episode of her podcast, "Disrespectfully," Maloney announced her relationship, saying, "Yeah, I'm in love, everybody. Katie's in love." Maloney was married to her "Vanderpump Rules" costar Tom Schwartz from 2016 to 2022. In addition to their love of emo music, recent divorce is another thing Maloney and Martin have in common. A source told Page Six, "While the pair started out as friends, things took a turn this past summer in August and their relationship developed really quickly." They added, however, that Maloney and Martin have been "trying to keep things under wraps," since the guitarist is in the middle of what is allegedly a difficult breakup. Despite going through a split, the insider added that Martin is "growing his relationship with Katie in the meantime." Martin tied the knot with Jenna Martin in 2016 — the same year Maloney and Schwartz said "I do." While having certain things in common with a new significant other can be a positive thing, it seems that some are concerned about Martin's past relationships.

