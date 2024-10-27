The Sad Reality Of Donna & Ed Kelce's Marriage Before They Finally Got A Divorce

Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce's calculated move in their marriage could be their greatest sacrifice. The two, who were married for a quarter century, put their divorce on hold just so Jason and Travis Kelce could live a normal life. In an interview with The Martha Stewart Podcast, Donna explained that she and Ed had a plan in place when they would ultimately end their marriage legally. They knew raising their sons solo was a daunting task, so they decided to stick it out until Jason and Travis were old enough to be independent and understand the situation.

Advertisement

Donna and Ed thought it'd be ideal to stay together until after the Kelce brothers were out of college. Their teamwork made it possible to raise Travis and Jason, who went on to become NFL champs. "So we decided that we would be married throughout the entire time that the kids were in the house, and that's the way it worked out," Donna added.

Donna also opened up about what it was like for her before officially ending her marriage with Ed. In an interview with Glamour published on October 3, 2024, the famed NFL mom revealed she "did stand still for several years" until she could finally move on solo. Although their situation is unusual, Donna believes she and Ed are lucky to have such a friendly relationship, as it has allowed them to give the Kelce brothers as normal a life as possible.

Advertisement