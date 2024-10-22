What We Know About Zach Bryan And Brianna LaPaglia's Chaotic Breakup
Country singer Zach Bryan and his girlfriend Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia are no longer together. Bryan had a long, somewhat mysterious post about their split on Instagram Stories on October 22, saying (in part): "I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be." There weren't really any details as to what had happened between them, and a few hours after that, he posted a video showing his grandfather's truck running again; it's a bit of an abrupt switch.
As for LaPaglia, who's a popular influencer and podcaster, she posted a YouTube video where she revealed that she didn't know that Bryan's Instagram post was coming and that her phone had been blowing up with people asking her how she was doing. She referred to seeing the post as leaving her "completely blindsided." LaPaglia confirmed that they'd broken up on October 21, but she didn't realize he would be making it public so soon. Instead, LaPaglia said that she'd "wanted to heal privately." Clearly having Bryan tell the world about the end of the relationship spurred LaPaglia to give a bit of insight into her side of the story.
Both Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia talked about the love she had for him in their breakup posts
In her tearful video, Brianna LaPaglia also gave a clue as to how rocky things were with Zach Bryan in the days before they actually separated; "I've been crying for, like, five days straight," she said, via YouTube. There were some other hints about more of what the couple went through. LaPaglia questioned, "how you can give someone everything and love them unconditionally through stuff that you shouldn't." In his Instagram Story, Bryan noted that LaPaglia "has loved me unconditionally for a very long time." However, neither of them went into details as to what she stayed with him through.
Before Bryan posted the confirmation that he and LaPaglia had broken up, LaPaglia had posted a handwritten message on her Instagram page, which now seems like it could very well be in reference to her split from Bryan. It read: "and eventually you'll find that life goes on, even if you don't want it to. the days will pass and the world will move while you ask it to stop," via Instagram.
The two first met at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2023, and they started dating later that year. Previously, Bryan had a whirlwind romance with his ex-wife Rose Madden; they were divorced in 2021. Bryan's 2022 song "Something in the Orange," which helped propel him to fame, is about a relationship ending. So it may be that we hear more from him about his split with LaPaglia in a song. LaPaglia, for her part, is taking a pause from social media and said she'd share more later.