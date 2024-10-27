Alina Habba's Father Has An Impressive Career Accomplishment Under His Belt
Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba went from relatively unknown New Jersey lawyer to a nationally known figure when she represented Trump in his defamation cases with E. Jean Carroll (Alina crossed the line at least once with the judge during the high profile Carroll trial). She started making talk show appearances in support of her famous client, and she's pretty much solidified herself as one of Trump's loyal supporters. Alina's father Saad Habba, who's a gastroenterologist, may not have the same national recognition as his daughter; however, in certain medical circles, he's just as famous thanks to his discovery of what is now called "Habba syndrome." How many people have a syndrome named after them? It's quite the accolade!
His research on the condition was first outlined in "The American Journal of Gastroenterology" in 2000. As for what it actually is, according to Saad's website, Habba syndrome, "relates chronic diarrhea to gallbladder dysfunction pertaining to the bile acids."
The research by Alina Habba's father has helped advance medicine
Habba syndrome can result in patients having diarrhea, at times uncontrollable. This is a symptom that's also common to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). But Saad Habba helped show that what may have been thought to be IBS, is in fact, a differently caused condition, which therefore requires a different treatment. Basically, he helped show that IBS wasn't an effective catch-all diagnosis for those with gastroenterological distress, which many patients must have been relieved to learn.
Saad got his degree from Ireland's Royal College of Surgeons, and along with having a syndrome bearing his name, Saad has received awards over his decades long career, including a Distinguished Achievement Award from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He has also been recognized by New Jersey politicians, including then governor Chris Christie, for his contributions to the medical field. It's one of the few things that we know about Alina Habba's parents. Despite (or perhaps because of) their daughter's presence on the national political stage, they have kept to themselves.