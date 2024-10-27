Alina Habba's Father Has An Impressive Career Accomplishment Under His Belt

Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba went from relatively unknown New Jersey lawyer to a nationally known figure when she represented Trump in his defamation cases with E. Jean Carroll (Alina crossed the line at least once with the judge during the high profile Carroll trial). She started making talk show appearances in support of her famous client, and she's pretty much solidified herself as one of Trump's loyal supporters. Alina's father Saad Habba, who's a gastroenterologist, may not have the same national recognition as his daughter; however, in certain medical circles, he's just as famous thanks to his discovery of what is now called "Habba syndrome." How many people have a syndrome named after them? It's quite the accolade!

His research on the condition was first outlined in "The American Journal of Gastroenterology" in 2000. As for what it actually is, according to Saad's website, Habba syndrome, "relates chronic diarrhea to gallbladder dysfunction pertaining to the bile acids."