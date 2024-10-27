How Pamela Anderson Really Feels About Ex Tommy Lee's New Wife
The whirlwind romance between "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee took '90s pop culture by storm. From the couple's infamous 1995 sex tape to domestic abuse that landed Lee in jail, there was no relationship like theirs. Even after they split in 1998, Anderson and Lee's romance was constantly reassessed in the media. It was even the topic of a 2022 Hulu miniseries titled "Pam & Tommy," in which Lily James plays Anderson and Sebastian Stan stars as Tommy Lee, covering their marriage, kids, and more.
The pair eventually moved on, even when the media didn't. In 2019, Lee married internet star, Brittany Furlan, who has unfortunately been pulled into the Anderson-Lee drama many times. Rumors of a feud between Furlan and Anderson sparked after the former Viner posted a controversial video on TikTok in February 2023, suggesting that the former Playboy cover girl wouldn't care if she died. After an uproar of backlash from viewers, Furlan deleted the video, but still held her ground, insisting it was a joke. "I just feel like people constantly try to flip stuff around and just make it like I'm this bad, horrible person and I'm totally not," the comedian told People. "I'm always just trying to find a joke."
What have Brittany Furlan and Pamela Anderson said about each other?
While Brittany Furlan admittedly hasn't talked to Pamela Anderson about her TikTok video, she claims she and Anderson are on good terms. "We're all good," she told TMZ. "We want happiness, we want everyone to be friends." She added that she would be willing to talk to Anderson if the actor ever contacted her. But as far as the public knows, there has been zero communication between the two.
Anderson, however, has been vocal about her complete support for the marriage between her ex Tommy Lee and Furlan. In an interview with Howard Stern on "The Howard Stern Show," Anderson admitted to texting Lee here and there, but ultimately knows that his heart lies with Furlan now. "He's married and happy, and she's good to him, and I totally support that and think that's great," she told Stern. In her 2023 Netflix documentary, "Pamela, A Love Story," Anderson shared her incredible love story with Lee, going in-depth about meeting him for the first time and getting married four days later. While speaking with Stern, the actor acknowledged how Furlan has to deal with more media coverage of her husband and his ex-wife. "I'm pretty sure she's annoyed," Anderson said.