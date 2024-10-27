How Pamela Anderson Really Feels About Ex Tommy Lee's New Wife

The whirlwind romance between "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee took '90s pop culture by storm. From the couple's infamous 1995 sex tape to domestic abuse that landed Lee in jail, there was no relationship like theirs. Even after they split in 1998, Anderson and Lee's romance was constantly reassessed in the media. It was even the topic of a 2022 Hulu miniseries titled "Pam & Tommy," in which Lily James plays Anderson and Sebastian Stan stars as Tommy Lee, covering their marriage, kids, and more.

The pair eventually moved on, even when the media didn't. In 2019, Lee married internet star, Brittany Furlan, who has unfortunately been pulled into the Anderson-Lee drama many times. Rumors of a feud between Furlan and Anderson sparked after the former Viner posted a controversial video on TikTok in February 2023, suggesting that the former Playboy cover girl wouldn't care if she died. After an uproar of backlash from viewers, Furlan deleted the video, but still held her ground, insisting it was a joke. "I just feel like people constantly try to flip stuff around and just make it like I'm this bad, horrible person and I'm totally not," the comedian told People. "I'm always just trying to find a joke."

