Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss's Friendship Breakup, Explained

Once upon a time, Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift's friendship was the stuff of envy. Their deep, seemingly unbreakable, bond was established all the way back in 2012 when the Grammy winner saw a photo of the model during her Vogue interview and Swift publicly expressed her admiration for Kloss, as well as her desire to bake with her someday. It wasn't long before the Victoria's Secret Angel took Swift up on her offer on X, formerly known as Twitter, and the two A-listers were inseparable from that moment onward. In the following years, the busy ladies hung out pretty much every chance they got, took road trips together, and even shared a few sweet moments at red carpet events.

However, cracks started appearing in their relationship once Swift's hurtful feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian kicked off proper. The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker's beef with the former couple started brewing in February 2016, after the divisive rapper took credit for the singer's success in his song "Famous." While Swift made it clear that she wasn't pleased with the diss during her Album of the Year acceptance speech at the Grammys, Kardashian later informed GQ that the singer-songwriter was well aware of the controversial lyric prior to the track dropping. Amidst all the drama, Kloss gave a Sunday Times Style interview, in which she stated that Kardashian "was a good person."

Although the model struggled to find the right words, she managed, "I think she's been a lovely person to me in the past" before adding, "Look, I really don't know her that well." At the time, Kloss didn't quite realize that it would derail her friendship with Swift.

