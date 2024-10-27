Everything We Know About Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson's Split
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson felt the spark of attraction and love immediately after they first laid eyes on each other at a party in October 2018. Speaking of their meet-cute, the 34-year-old British actress told Seth Meyers on his late-night show (via People) in 2021, "... I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, 'I want that.'" The 45-year-old "Dawson's Creek" alum also made it clear on "Watch What Happens Live" in April 2023 that he had been equally smitten with Turner-Smith at first glance, not once stuttering when he answered, "When she walked into the room looking like that," to host Andy Cohen's question of when he realized Turner-Smith was "the one." However, their instant, intense chemistry wasn't enough to keep the fire burning as the pair called it quits just months after Jackson made that romantic declaration.
Turner-Smith and Jackson's relationship had moved quickly, with the couple tying the knot in late 2019 and welcoming their daughter Juno in the spring of 2020. By September 2023, it looked as if the two stars were as loved-up as ever, having been photographed with their arms wrapped around each other at a New York Fashion Week party. But Turner-Smith shockingly filed to end her marriage to the actor the following month, and Jackson went public with his romance with Lupita Nyong'o not long after.
Why Turner-Smith and Jackson's marriage ended
Rumors began to appear in September 2022 that all was not well in Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's marriage when some social media users noticed they stopped following each other on Instagram at some point. After this hit the media, the two actors linked up on the platform again. However, this only fueled online chatter that they hit a rough patch in their marriage, but we're putting on a united front to stave off public and media scrutiny while they worked on their relationship.
It is unclear whether their marital issues did start around that time, but Turner-Smith and Jackson ultimately could not make it work and announced their split in October 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." While she did not specify the reason for the divorce filing, the "Queen & Slim" actress hinted that she and Jackson had not been in a good place in the months leading up to the breakup. "Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working. And that's OK. The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children. ... I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us," she told The Times in February.
As they continue to co-parent their daughter, Turner-Smith and Jackson have moved on from their marriage in different ways. While Jackson has since dated — and parted ways with — Nyong'o, Turner-Smith recently told Glamour U.K. that she's "not dating," adding: "I'm over men."