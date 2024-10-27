Everything We Know About Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson's Split

Rumors began to appear in September 2022 that all was not well in Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's marriage when some social media users noticed they stopped following each other on Instagram at some point. After this hit the media, the two actors linked up on the platform again. However, this only fueled online chatter that they hit a rough patch in their marriage, but we're putting on a united front to stave off public and media scrutiny while they worked on their relationship.

It is unclear whether their marital issues did start around that time, but Turner-Smith and Jackson ultimately could not make it work and announced their split in October 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." While she did not specify the reason for the divorce filing, the "Queen & Slim" actress hinted that she and Jackson had not been in a good place in the months leading up to the breakup. "Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working. And that's OK. The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children. ... I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us," she told The Times in February.

As they continue to co-parent their daughter, Turner-Smith and Jackson have moved on from their marriage in different ways. While Jackson has since dated — and parted ways with — Nyong'o, Turner-Smith recently told Glamour U.K. that she's "not dating," adding: "I'm over men."