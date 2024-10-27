Miley Cyrus Learned How To Play The Piano In Mere Hours For One Of Her Iconic Films

While growing up as a child star, Miley Cyrus was surrounded by musical talent. This has allowed her to accomplish various impressive feats, one of which involved incredibly fast-paced learning of the piano for a film role. She rose to stardom with her role on "Hannah Montana," an experience that helped her excel in her other endeavors in the media. For instance, she played a young pianist in the 2010 film "The Last Song," which is based on the Nicholas Sparks romance novel of the same name.

Obviously, for this role, Cyrus would need to pull off yet another dramatic transformation by learning to play piano to accurately portray her character. And, she did, but not with years of experience. According to Sparks, she learned the instrument in a matter of hours during the creation of the film.

Sparks knew Cyrus was talented, but she still managed to surprise him, according to an exclusive with People magazine. "So she had a scene where she had to play the piano. It looked tough to me, right? I said, 'I didn't know you could play the piano.' And she's like, 'Oh, I didn't. I had to learn yesterday. It took me hours.' I'm like, 'Hours, to do that, what you just did? Hours? It'd take me weeks to do that.'"

